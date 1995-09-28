To The Members of EIH Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of EIH Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with

the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 3(ii) to the standalone financial statements, which, inter alia, describes the uncertainties relating to future outcomes of execution petitions / prayers / responses filed by the Government of Himachal Pradesh, EIH Limited (the Company) (together, the shareholders) and Mashobra Resort Limited (a subsidiary) with the Honble High Court of Himachal Pradesh pursuant to the order of Honble Supreme Court of India dated February 20, 2024 with respect to disputes including those relating to joint venture agreement between the shareholders.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Assessment of impairment of investment in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company Principal audit procedures performed: We have (Refer note 1(m)(iii), 8 to the standalone financial statements) • Understood and tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the management controls over the assessment and conclusion over the impairment evaluation with regard to the investment in EIL. The Company has a non-current investment in EIH International Ltd ("EIL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, amounting to Rs. 5,082.77 million. The Company performed an impairment assessment in accordance with Ind AS 36 at the year end and concluded that the recoverable amount exceeded the carrying amount as at March 31, 2024 and accordingly, there was no impairment loss. • Assessed the appropriateness of the valuation model to determine the recoverable amount (Value in use). Due to the multitude of factors and assumptions involved in determining the forecasted revenues/cash flows, discount rate and terminal growth rate in the projection period, significant judgments are required to estimate the recoverable value. • Assessed the appropriateness of the key assumptions/ judgements used in determining the recoverable amount and the reasonableness of the future cash flow projections, the growth rates and the discount rate. Hence this is considered as a key audit matter. • Assessed the reasonableness of the previously prepared projections to determine managements ability to forecast adequately and understand the reason for any material variances. • Considered the sensitivity of reasonable possibility of changes in the key assumptions and inputs to determine the effect on the recoverable amount. • Checked the mathematical accuracy of the model. • Involved our internal fair valuation specialist to test the valuation model, the discount rates and growth rate. • Assessed the adequacy of related disclosures in the notes to the standalone financial statements and their compliance with Ind AS.

2. Impact of court orders directing Handover of possession and management of the property held by Mashobra Resort Limited (MRL), a subsidiary of the Company, to the Government of Himachal Pradesh (State) Principal audit procedures performed: We have (Refer note 3(ii) to the standalone financial statements) • Evaluated the design and implementation of the Companys controls over the assessment of litigations and completeness of adjustments/disclosures and tested operating effectiveness of these controls. Pursuant to an Agreement between the State and the Company, MRL was established for setting up and running the Wildflower Hall Hotel (Property). • Obtained the court orders from the Company and read the same. Certain disputes arose between the State, the Company and MRL (parties), and the matter was brought before the Honble High Court of Himachal Pradesh and the Honble Supreme Court of India, for adjudication in respect of the settlement of legal issues between State and EIH Limited. • Obtained petitions/ prayers / claims filed by the respective parties from the Company and read the same. On January 5, 2024, the Honble High Court of Himachal Pradesh passed order in respect of the above, directing handover of the possession and management of the property to the State, in respect of which a Special Leave Petition was filed by the Company and MRL with the Honble Supreme Court of India. On February 20, 2024, the aforesaid appeal was dismissed, and allowed time till March 31, 2025 to handover the possession and management of the property. • Obtained the advice/ opinion taken by the Company from external experts including lawyers. The parties have filed petitions, including prayers/ claims, seeking directions from the Honble High Court of Himachal Pradesh for compliance with the said order. • Assessed the managements evaluation and assessment, and discussed with Companys management, and external experts including legal counsel; As at March 31, 2024, the net carrying value of EIHs investment in MRL amounted to Rs. 260.04 million. This has been classified as "Assets held for Sale" in the Standalone Financial Statements as per Ind AS 105, Noncurrent Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations. • Assessed the competence and objectivity of the external experts including lawyers; Further, the Company has a non-current receivable aggregating to Rs. 1,361.93 million, which has been assessed and considered as recoverable by the management. • Assessed the estimates and judgements made by the management in determining the amounts recoverable in respect of non-current assets, investment in MRL and its rights and obligations in respect thereof. Pending adjudication from the Honble High Court of Himachal Pradesh, the management has assessed the effects of the orders including with the assistance of external expert legal advice. • Assessed the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements and their compliance with Ind AS. The assessment of the effects of the Orders is considered as a key audit matter, due to the high degree of judgement involved in assessing, and interpreting the legal aspects of the orders, including petitions/ prayers/ claims of the parties involved.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report such as Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including annexures to the Directors Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our

audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company which are companies incorporated in India so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for not complying with the requirement of audit trail as stated in (i)(vi) below.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "ANNEXURE A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer note 46(a), 46A and 3(ii) to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. Refer note 43(B) to the standalone financial statements.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. Refer note 47 to the standalone financial statements.

iv. (a) The Management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 59 (ix) to the standalone financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 59 (x) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in

writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in note 20(v) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company, has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares except that:

(a) audit trail feature was not enabled in respect of one software, at the application level for certain tables, and at the database level to log any direct data changes, throughout the year,

(b) certain other softwares did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at the database level to log any direct data changes, and

(c) in respect of certain third party softwares used for maintaining and processing certain relevant transactions, in the absence of independent auditors reports covering the audit trail requirement, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said softwares was enabled and operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in these softwares or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

Further, during the course of audit, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting softwares for which the audit trail feature was operating.

[Refer note 61 to the standalone financial statements]

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from

April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) Place: New Delhi Alka Chadha Partner (Membership No. 93474) Date: May 28, 2024 (UDIN: 24093474BKCKWS9157)

" ANNEXURE A " TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of EIH Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal

financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls

with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) Place: New Delhi Alka Chadha Partner (Membership No. 93474) Date: May 28, 2024 (UDIN: 24093474BKCKWS9157)

" ANNEXURE B " TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment properties and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(i) (b) The Company has a program of verification of

property, plant and equipment, capital work- inprogress, investment property and right-of-use assets so as to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property,

plant and equipment, capital work- in-progress, investment property and right-of-use assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(i) (c) With respect to immovable properties (other

than properties where the Company is the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, investment property and non-current assets held for sale, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / conveyance deed / indenture for sale / completion certificate / occupation certificate and property tax receipts provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except as mentioned below:

Description of property As at the Balance Sheet date (Rupees Million) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company Gross carrying value Carrying value in the standalone financial statements Freehold land of The Oberoi Grand located at 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Kolkata, West Bengal 302.70 302.70 Chowringhee Properties Limited No March 31, 1968 The title deed is executed in the name of Chowringhee Properties Limited. Chowringhee Properties Limited was subsequently amalgamated Building on freehold land of The Oberoi Grand located at 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Kolkata, West Bengal 469.92 (Refer note) 393.55 (Refer note) Chowringhee Properties Limited No March 31, 1968 with The Associated Hotels of India Limited. The Associated Hotels of India Limited was subsequently amalgamated with The East India Hotels Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honorable High Court(s) of judicature dated September 19, 1968. Subsequently, the name of The East India Hotels Limited was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.

Description of property As at the Balance Sheet date (Rupees Million) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company Gross carrying value Carrying value in the standalone financial statements Freehold land located at Khasra Plot No. 145, Village Tora, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 1.05 1.05 The East India Hotels Limited No October 22, 1992 The indenture of sale is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Freehold land located at Survey No. 120, Matriz No. 846, Cavelossim Village, Salcete Taluka, Goa 118.71 118.71 The East India Hotels Limited No February 22, 1988 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of Freehold land located at Survey No. 121, Matriz No. 847, Cavelossim Village, Salcete Taluka, Goa The East India Hotels Limited No February 22, 1988 incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Freehold land located at Survey No. 122, Matriz No. 846, Cavelossim Village, Salcete Taluka, Goa The East India Hotels Limited No February 22, 1988 Freehold land located at Survey No. 120, Matriz Nos. 850, 851,853, 855, Cavelossim Village, Salcete Taluka, Goa The East India Hotels Limited No February 24, 1988 Freehold land located at Survey No. 114, Matriz No. 929, Cavelossim Village, Salcete Taluka, Goa The East India Hotels Limited No May 29, 1989 Freehold land located at Survey No. 120, 121 and 122 Matriz No. 846, 847, 848, 856 Cavelossim Village, Salcete Taluka, Goa The East India Hotels Limited No May 29, 1989 Freehold land located at Survey No. 120, Matriz No. 853, 851 Cavelossim Village, Salcete Taluka, Goa The East India Hotels Limited No November 22, 1991 Freehold land located at Survey No. 120, Matriz No. 851, 852, 855 Cavelossim Village, Salcete Taluka, Goa The East India Hotels Limited No November 25, 1991 Freehold land located at Survey No. 120, Matriz No. 850, Cavelossim Village, Salcete Taluka, Goa The East India Hotels Limited No June 19, 1992 Freehold land located at Survey No. 120, Matriz Nos. 850, 851,853, 855, Cavelossim Village, Salcete Taluka, Goa The East India Hotels Limited No May 20, 1996

Description of property As at the Balance Sheet date (Rupees Million) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company Gross carrying value Carrying value in the standalone financial statements Freehold land located at Bittarvali Village, Kasba Hobli, Belur Taluk, Hassan District, Karnataka 0.57 0.57 The East India Hotels Limited No April 7, 1992 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Freehold land located at village Mohammadpur Gujar, near Sohna Road, Gurugram, Haryana 1.63 1.63 The East India Hotels Limited No January 27, 1987 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat - C 3, III floor, Palm Spring, Plot No. 157, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.20 (Refer note) 0.15 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No June 9, 1970 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no. 4, Block - B, Ground floor, Usha Sadan, Near Colaba Post Office, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.04 (Refer note) 0.03 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No July 3, 1978 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no.-3 - C, 3rd floor, Sagar Sangeet, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.10 (Refer note) 0.07 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No January 19, 1979 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.

Description of property As at the Balance Sheet date (Rupees Million) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company Gross carrying value Carrying value in the standalone financial statements Flat no. 141, 14th floor, Sea Lord "A", Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.08 (Refer note) 0.05 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No January 25, 1979 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no. 132, 13th floor, Meher Naz, 91 Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.06 (Refer note) 0.04 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No March 29, 1979 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no. 163, 16th floor, Jolly Maker Apartments II, Plot 94, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.21 (Refer note) 0.15 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No July 18, 1979 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat No. 6C, 6th floor, Sagar Sangeet, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.21 (Refer note) 0.14 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No July 27, 1979 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no. 124, 12th floor, Meher Naz, 91 Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.12 (Refer note) 0.09 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No August 13, 1979 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no. 502, 5th floor, Ashiana, Plot A-3 of Scheme No. III, Village Ambivali, Andheri, Versova, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.04 (Refer note) 0.03 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No October 18, 1979 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.

As at the Balance Sheet date (Rupees Million) Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Description of property Gross carrying value Carrying value in the standalone financial statements Held in the name of Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company Flat no. 6, 1st floor, Ratnadeep, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.04 (Refer note) 0.03 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No January 2, 1980 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat No. 106, 107, 108, 109, 206, 307, 407, 506 and 507, Gold Crown No. 2, Jaiprakash Road, Versova, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.48 (Refer note) 0.34 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No June 5, 1980 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no. 1 - D, 1st floor, Sagar Sangeet, 58, Colaba Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.32 (Refer note) 0.23 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No November 6, 1982 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no. 5, 3rd floor, Sea Lord Apartments, Block - B, Cuffe Parade Plot No. 119, Block No. V, Back Bay Reclamation, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.43 (Refer note) 0.31 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No June 22, 1983 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat No. 19, 2nd floor, Block - B, Near Hill Road Bus Terminal, Hill Road, Bandra, Mumbai, Maharashtra 0.12 (Refer note) 0.09 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No December 26, 1985 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.

As at the Balance Sheet date (Rupees Million) Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Description of property Gross carrying value Carrying value in the standalone financial statements Held in the name of Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company Flat no. 403 and 404, 4th floor, Panch Kiran, Versova, Mumbai, Maharashtra 2.53 (Refer note) 2.00 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No July 20, 1994 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no. 103, 1st floor, Panch Ratna, Versova, Mumbai, Maharashtra 2.45 (Refer note) 1.94 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No July 22, 1994 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no. 601,6th floor, Shakti Apartments, Sahakar Road, Jogeshwari, Mumbai, Maharashtra 2.07 (Refer note) 1.64 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No September 28, 1995 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no. 604A, 6th floor, Panchsheel I, Malad East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 2.55 (Refer note) 2.04 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No August 7, 1996 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat No. 13, 2nd floor, 601 Sheel Marie Apartment, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road, Worli Seaface, Mumbai, Maharashtra 1.95 (Refer note) 1.80 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No June 5, 1996 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Flat no. 506B, 5th floor, Panchsheel IV, Malad East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 2.32 (Refer note) 1.87 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No August 2, 1997 The sale deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.

As at the Balance Sheet date (Rupees Million) Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Description of property Gross carrying value Carrying value in the standalone financial statements Held in the name of Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company Building on leasehold land of The Oberoi Mumbai located at Plot No. 233, Back Bay Reclamation Estate, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 1,403.20 (Refer note) 1,210.01 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No February 1, 1971 The title documents are in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Building on leasehold land of The Trident Nariman Point located at Plot No. 234, Back Bay Reclamation Estate, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 2,174.24 (Refer note) 1,919.90 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No August 12, 1971 The title documents are in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Building on leasehold land of The Oberoi Bangalore located at 7-39, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Yellappa Garden, Yellappa Chetty Layout, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru, Karnataka 547.82 (Refer note) 384.50 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No October 22, 1982 The title documents are in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Building on leasehold land of The Oberoi Udaivilas located at Badi-Gorela-Mulla Talai Road, Haridas Ji Ki Magri, Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan 776.36 (Refer note) 640.51 (Refer note) The East India Hotels Limited No December 17, 1992 The title documents are in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Building on leasehold land of The Rajgarh Palace, located at Rajgarh, tehsil Rajnagar, district Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh 1.77 (Refer note) 1.25 (Refer note) Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited No April 1, 2005 The title documents are in the name of Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited. Rajgarh Palace Hotels and Resorts Limited was subsequently amalgamated with EIH Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honorable High Court(s) of judicature by way of scheme of amalgamation between Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited and EIH Limited, effective April 1,2005.

Note: Includes additions (net of deletions/ adjustments) from the date of execution of the conveyance deed / indenture for sale / sale deed / lease deed, upto the year ended March 31, 2024.

In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease (where the Company is the lessee), and disclosed in the standalone financial statements as right-of-use assets as at the balance sheet date; the lease deeds/ lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company, except as mentioned below:

As at the Balance Sheet date (Rupees Million) Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Description of property Gross carrying value Carrying value in the standalone financial statements Held in the name of Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company Leasehold land of The Oberoi Mumbai located at Plot No. 233, Back Bay Reclamation Estate, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 93.47 76.77 The East India Hotels Limited No February 1, 1971 The lease deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Leasehold land of The Trident Nariman Point located at Plot No. 234, Back Bay Reclamation Estate, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 128.69 105.71 The East India Hotels Limited No August 12, 1971 The lease deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Leasehold land of The Oberoi Bangalore located at 37-39, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Yellappa Garden, Yellappa Chetty Layout, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru, Karnataka 19.42 15.30 The East India Hotels Limited No October 22, 1982 The lease deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Leasehold land of The Oberoi Udaivilas located at Badi-Gorela- Mulla Talai Road, Haridas Ji Ki Magri, Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan 47.86 42.55 The East India Hotels Limited No December 17, 1992 The lease deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Leasehold land of The Rajgarh Palace, located at Rajgarh, tehsil Rajnagar, district Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, Khasra No. 2033 and 2034 39.46 34.40 Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited No April 1, 2005 The lease deed is in the name of Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited. Rajgarh Palace Hotels and Resorts Limited was subsequently amalgamated with EIH Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honorable High Court(s) of judicature by way of scheme of amalgamation between Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited and EIH Limited, effective April 1,2005.

As at the Balance Sheet date (Rupees Million) Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Description of property Gross carrying value Carrying value in the standalone financial statements Held in the name of Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company Leasehold land of The Rajgarh Palace, located at Rajgarh, tehsil Rajnagar, district Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh Khasra No. 2011,2022-24, 2033, 2035-39 13.67 11.92 Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited No April 1, 2005 The lease deed is in the name of Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited. Rajgarh Palace Hotels and Resorts Limited was subsequently amalgamated with EIH Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honorable High Court(s) of judicature by way of scheme of amalgamation between Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited and EIH Limited, effective April 1,2005. Leasehold land of The Rajgarh Palace, located at Rajgarh, tehsil Rajnagar, district Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, Khasra No. 2012-2020 & 20422048 & 2051 2.49 1.81 Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited No May 22, 2007 The lease deed is in the name of Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited. Rajgarh Palace Hotels and Resorts Limited was subsequently amalgamated with EIH Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honorable High Court(s) of judicature by way of scheme of amalgamation between Rajgarh Palace Hotel and Resorts Limited and EIH Limited, effective April 1,2005. Leasehold land located at CB-4 Nayapalli, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha 0.33 0.30 The East India Hotels Limited No March 7, 1986 The lease deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Leasehold land of The Oberoi New Delhi, located at Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Delhi Golf Club, Golf Links, Delhi 382.44 382.44 The East India Hotels Limited No December 19, 1963 The perpetual lease deed is in the name of The East India Hotels Limited, erstwhile name of the Company which was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.

Immovable properties of land and buildings (including properties where the Company is the lessee) whose title deeds/ lease deeds have been pledged as security for cash credit facility are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmation directly received by us from lender, except for the following:

As at the Balance Sheet date (Rupees Million) Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Description of property Gross carrying value Carrying value in the standalone financial statements Held in the name of Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company Freehold land of The Maidens Hotel located at 7, Shamnath Marg, Delhi 380.40 380.40 The Associated Hotels of India Limited No March 31, 1968 The original conveyance deed is executed in favour of The Associated Hotels of India Limited. The Associated Building on freehold land of The Maidens Hotel located at 7, Shamnath Marg, Delhi 236.09 (Refer note) 198.31 (Refer note) The Associated Hotels of India Limited No March 31, 1968 Hotels of India Limited was subsequently amalgamated with The East India Hotels Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 in terms of the approval of the Honorable High Court(s) of judicature dated September 19, 1968. Subsequently, the name of The East India Hotels Limited was changed to EIH Limited. Fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name dated October 30, 1996 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.

Note: Includes additions (net of deletions/ adjustments) from the date of execution of the conveyance deed / indenture for sale / sale deed / lease deed, upto the year ended March 31, 2024.

(i) (d) The Company has not revalued any of its property,

plant, and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(i) (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year

or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the

year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with the books of account.

(ii) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the sanction letter/acknowledgement of correspondence with the bank, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements and book debt statements filed by the Company with four such banks till the date of this report are in agreement with unaudited books of account of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023. The Company is yet to submit the return/ statement for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 with the banks.

(iii) The Company has granted loans (secured and unsecured), to Companies or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans (secured and unsecured) during the year and details of which are given below:

(Rupees Million)

Loans (secured) Loans (unsecured) A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiary - - - Others 1.00 3.05 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiary - - - Others 1.47 0.68

The Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans or guarantee or security to any other entity during the year.

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, and granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable, in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) In respect of statutory dues:

Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of Custom, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities though there have been slight delays in some cases in respect of remittance of Provident Fund and Income-tax.

We have been informed that the operations of the Company did not give rise to any liability of Sales Tax, Service Tax and duty of Excise during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(vii) (b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount unpaid (Rupees Million) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Assessing officer 2008-09 to 2009-10 A - Income Tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2017-18 and 2018-19 A - Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2007-08, 2010-11, A 2014-15 to 2016-17 and 2019-20 Sub-total - ## Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax The Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 2011-12 to 2014-15 and 2016-17 10.37 Appellate Authority upto Commissioner level 2015-16 to 2017-18 4.12 Sub-total [Also refer note (i) below] 14.49 # Central and Various State Sales Tax Acts Sales Tax and Value Added Tax Appellate Authority upto Commissioner level 2008-09 to 2017-18 42.31 Jodhpur High Court 2011-12 to 2013-14 Nil Mumbai High Court 1999-00 1.23 Sub-total 43.54 AA Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty Supreme Court 2008-09 189.30 Sub-total 189.30 aaa Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Appellate Authority upto Commissioner level 2017-18 22.98 Sub-total [Also refer note (ii) and (iii) below] 22.98 & The Rajasthan Tax on Luxuries (In Hotels and Lodging House) Act, 1990 Luxury Tax Jodhpur High Court 2010-11 to 2013-14 1.10 Sub-total 1.10 ** Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 Property Tax Governor of Maharashtra 2010-11 to 2014-15 11.30 Sub-total 11.30 * Rajasthan Municipalities Act, 1959 (Rajasthan Act 38 of 1959) Urban~Development~Tax Supreme Court 2007-08 to 2021-22 Sub-total *** Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees~State~Insurance~dues Employees State Insurance Court, West Bengal, Kolkata 2004-05 to 2005-06 Sub-total - ###

APeriod represents assessment year

## Net of Rs. 313.61 million adjusted against amount paid under protest and refunds

# Net of Rs. 0.55 million paid under protest AA Net of Rs. 5.12 million paid under protest AAA Net of Rs. Nil million paid under protest & Net of Rs. 1.06 million paid under protest ** Net of Rs. 2.40 million paid under protest

* Net of Rs. 11.29 million paid under protest *** Net of Rs. 46.94 million paid under protest ### Net of Rs. 1.05 million paid under protest

Note:

i. The above excludes demand (including interest and penalty) confirmed by Additional Commissioner of GST, Appeals-II, Bengaluru, against the Company aggregating to Rs. 0.38 million for the financial year 2017-18, during the year ended March 31, 2024 [Refer note 46(a)(iii) to the standalone financial statements]. The Company intends to file an appeal with the appropriate authorities within the stipulated time.

ii. The above excludes demands (including interest and penalty) aggregating to Rs. 3.68 million for the financial year 2018-19 and 2020-21 from the Deputy Commissioner, Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax, 2017, received by the Company during the year ended March 31,2024 [Refer note 46(a)(i) to the standalone financial statements]. The Company intends to file appeals with the appropriate authorities within the stipulated time.

iii. The above excludes demands (including interest and penalty) aggregating to Rs. 1.59 million for the financial year 2018-19 which includes Rs. 1.15 million from the Assistant commissioner of revenue, Directorate of Commercial Taxes, West Bengal and Rs. 0.44 million from the Assistant Commissioner (ST) Chromepet Assessment Circle, Chennai, received by the Company subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2024 [Refer note 46(a)(ii) to the standalone financial statements]. The Company intends to file appeals with the appropriate authorities within the stipulated time.

There are no statutory dues of Provident Fund, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in

the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities

(including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the

Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate

internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company, associate company, as applicable, or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

The Group has more than one CIC as part of the group. There are two CICs forming part of the group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and

payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company did not have average net profits during the three immediately preceding financial year and therefore was not required to spend any amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during the year and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.