Summary

VIP Industries Limited is amongst Asias leading manufacturers and suppliers of luggage, backpacks, and handbags and the market leader in the organised luggage segment. The Company has a range of leading brands, positioned across the entire price range, catering to value (Aristocrat), mid (VIP, Skybags), and premium (Carlton, Caprese) price points. Promoted by Mr. Dilip G Piramal, the Companys manufacturing infrastructure includes two state-of-the-art units in India and six in Bangladesh which are equipped with modern technologies. Moreover, its strong distribution network gives easy access to VIP luggage everywhere in India via 5,883 points of sale across exclusive stores, multi-brand stores, large format retail, defense canteens, and e-commerce. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing, and marketing of luggage, bags and accessories. VIP Industries Limited (Formerly Aristo Plast Limited) was incorporated in January 27, 1968. In 1971, The Company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Blow Plast Retail Limited. The company came out with a rights issue in Nov.93 for expansion, modernization and balancing its plants located at Nashik, Jalgaon and Sinnar.In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of its injection/vaccum moulded plastic goods by 1000 MT. During the year 1999-2000, the companys exports increased from 14.91 crores from the previous year to 15.49 crores in the current year registering a growth of 4%.The company has entered into technical collaboration with Delsey

