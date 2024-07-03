iifl-logo-icon 1
V I P Industries Ltd Share Price

477.2
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open488.65
  • Day's High488.65
  • 52 Wk High606.4
  • Prev. Close488.65
  • Day's Low471.5
  • 52 Wk Low 428.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,430.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value41.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,777.17
  • Div. Yield0.41
V I P Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

488.65

Prev. Close

488.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1,430.74

Day's High

488.65

Day's Low

471.5

52 Week's High

606.4

52 Week's Low

428.5

Book Value

41.03

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,777.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.41

V I P Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 07 Feb, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

8 May 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

V I P Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

V I P Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.16%

Foreign: 0.15%

Indian: 51.58%

Non-Promoter- 20.07%

Institutions: 20.07%

Non-Institutions: 28.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

V I P Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.39

28.33

28.29

28.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

588.36

578.73

476.96

440.23

Net Worth

616.75

607.06

505.25

468.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,257.19

613.22

1,713.97

1,409.59

yoy growth (%)

105.01

-64.22

21.59

12.66

Raw materials

-724.6

-406.51

-899.36

-734.86

As % of sales

57.63

66.29

52.47

52.13

Employee costs

-135.64

-112.34

-175.59

-153.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

83.85

-112.89

169.62

179.49

Depreciation

-58.12

-67.03

-75.07

-10.85

Tax paid

-20.12

28.36

-32.39

-60.92

Working capital

77.98

-57.38

82.43

45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

105.01

-64.22

21.59

12.66

Op profit growth

-252.26

-131.73

34.43

51.55

EBIT growth

-225.75

-144.2

6.37

53.86

Net profit growth

-175.39

-195.26

-25.16

55.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,244.96

2,082.32

1,289.51

618.56

1,714.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,244.96

2,082.32

1,289.51

618.56

1,714.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.75

17.08

36.36

48.35

12.5

V I P Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,519.25

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,556.45

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

246.85

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,602

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

461.6

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT V I P Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Dilip G Piramal

Vice Chairperson & ED

Radhika Piramal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amit Jatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anand Daga

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nisaba Godrej

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Tushar Jani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ramesh Damani

Managing Director

Neetu Kashiramka

Independent Director

Suresh Inderchand Surana

Executive Director

Ashish K Saha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by V I P Industries Ltd

Summary

VIP Industries Limited is amongst Asias leading manufacturers and suppliers of luggage, backpacks, and handbags and the market leader in the organised luggage segment. The Company has a range of leading brands, positioned across the entire price range, catering to value (Aristocrat), mid (VIP, Skybags), and premium (Carlton, Caprese) price points. Promoted by Mr. Dilip G Piramal, the Companys manufacturing infrastructure includes two state-of-the-art units in India and six in Bangladesh which are equipped with modern technologies. Moreover, its strong distribution network gives easy access to VIP luggage everywhere in India via 5,883 points of sale across exclusive stores, multi-brand stores, large format retail, defense canteens, and e-commerce. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing, and marketing of luggage, bags and accessories. VIP Industries Limited (Formerly Aristo Plast Limited) was incorporated in January 27, 1968. In 1971, The Company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Blow Plast Retail Limited. The company came out with a rights issue in Nov.93 for expansion, modernization and balancing its plants located at Nashik, Jalgaon and Sinnar.In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of its injection/vaccum moulded plastic goods by 1000 MT. During the year 1999-2000, the companys exports increased from 14.91 crores from the previous year to 15.49 crores in the current year registering a growth of 4%.The company has entered into technical collaboration with Delsey
Company FAQs

What is the V I P Industries Ltd share price today?

The V I P Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹477.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of V I P Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V I P Industries Ltd is ₹6777.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of V I P Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of V I P Industries Ltd is 0 and 11.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of V I P Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V I P Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V I P Industries Ltd is ₹428.5 and ₹606.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of V I P Industries Ltd?

V I P Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.11%, 3 Years at -3.74%, 1 Year at -17.49%, 6 Month at 2.28%, 3 Month at -6.50% and 1 Month at -6.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of V I P Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of V I P Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.74 %
Institutions - 20.07 %
Public - 28.19 %

