SectorPlastic products
Open₹488.65
Prev. Close₹488.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,430.74
Day's High₹488.65
Day's Low₹471.5
52 Week's High₹606.4
52 Week's Low₹428.5
Book Value₹41.03
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,777.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.41
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.39
28.33
28.29
28.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
588.36
578.73
476.96
440.23
Net Worth
616.75
607.06
505.25
468.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,257.19
613.22
1,713.97
1,409.59
yoy growth (%)
105.01
-64.22
21.59
12.66
Raw materials
-724.6
-406.51
-899.36
-734.86
As % of sales
57.63
66.29
52.47
52.13
Employee costs
-135.64
-112.34
-175.59
-153.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
83.85
-112.89
169.62
179.49
Depreciation
-58.12
-67.03
-75.07
-10.85
Tax paid
-20.12
28.36
-32.39
-60.92
Working capital
77.98
-57.38
82.43
45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
105.01
-64.22
21.59
12.66
Op profit growth
-252.26
-131.73
34.43
51.55
EBIT growth
-225.75
-144.2
6.37
53.86
Net profit growth
-175.39
-195.26
-25.16
55.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,244.96
2,082.32
1,289.51
618.56
1,714.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,244.96
2,082.32
1,289.51
618.56
1,714.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.75
17.08
36.36
48.35
12.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,519.25
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,556.45
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
246.85
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,602
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
461.6
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Dilip G Piramal
Vice Chairperson & ED
Radhika Piramal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amit Jatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anand Daga
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nisaba Godrej
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Tushar Jani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ramesh Damani
Managing Director
Neetu Kashiramka
Independent Director
Suresh Inderchand Surana
Executive Director
Ashish K Saha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by V I P Industries Ltd
Summary
VIP Industries Limited is amongst Asias leading manufacturers and suppliers of luggage, backpacks, and handbags and the market leader in the organised luggage segment. The Company has a range of leading brands, positioned across the entire price range, catering to value (Aristocrat), mid (VIP, Skybags), and premium (Carlton, Caprese) price points. Promoted by Mr. Dilip G Piramal, the Companys manufacturing infrastructure includes two state-of-the-art units in India and six in Bangladesh which are equipped with modern technologies. Moreover, its strong distribution network gives easy access to VIP luggage everywhere in India via 5,883 points of sale across exclusive stores, multi-brand stores, large format retail, defense canteens, and e-commerce. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing, and marketing of luggage, bags and accessories. VIP Industries Limited (Formerly Aristo Plast Limited) was incorporated in January 27, 1968. In 1971, The Company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Blow Plast Retail Limited. The company came out with a rights issue in Nov.93 for expansion, modernization and balancing its plants located at Nashik, Jalgaon and Sinnar.In 1997-98, it increased the installed capacity of its injection/vaccum moulded plastic goods by 1000 MT. During the year 1999-2000, the companys exports increased from 14.91 crores from the previous year to 15.49 crores in the current year registering a growth of 4%.The company has entered into technical collaboration with Delsey
Read More
The V I P Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹477.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V I P Industries Ltd is ₹6777.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of V I P Industries Ltd is 0 and 11.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V I P Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V I P Industries Ltd is ₹428.5 and ₹606.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
V I P Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.11%, 3 Years at -3.74%, 1 Year at -17.49%, 6 Month at 2.28%, 3 Month at -6.50% and 1 Month at -6.01%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.