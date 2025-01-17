iifl-logo-icon 1
V I P Industries Ltd

V I P Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

407.6
(0.18%)
Jan 17, 2025

V I P INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,204.25

53.9454,872.43219.390.692,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,501.45

72.9140,367.74122.30.251,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

207.95

27.0413,002.0951.441.19828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,324.7

84.6911,265.5321.820.17457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

432.7

54.4610,108.5648.710.04714.9679.71

V I P Inds.: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

