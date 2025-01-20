Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
108.46
-64
21.9
12.62
Op profit growth
-321.23
-122.4
50.63
46.11
EBIT growth
-216.8
-143.13
15.84
50.32
Net profit growth
-168.65
-187.25
-11.85
48.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.19
-10.55
16.95
13.71
EBIT margin
8.59
-15.33
12.79
13.46
Net profit margin
5.19
-15.76
6.5
8.99
RoCE
12.79
-10.81
32.08
42.31
RoNW
3.1
-4.32
5.08
7.06
RoA
1.93
-2.77
4.07
7.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.73
-6.9
7.91
8.97
Dividend per share
2.5
0
3.2
3
Cash EPS
-0.21
-12.41
1.97
8.05
Book value per share
39.56
36.59
43.17
34.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
157.36
-51.33
30.34
35.31
P/CEPS
-3,475.43
-28.53
121.76
39.3
P/B
18.81
9.67
5.56
9.15
EV/EBIDTA
59.79
-311.37
12.01
21.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
52.84
0
52.2
39.17
Tax payout
-22.31
-21.76
-18.62
-33.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
51.93
122.71
47.19
38.56
Inventory days
116.05
221.22
81.21
77.57
Creditor days
-69.58
-118.33
-63.27
-51.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.49
3.18
-9.56
-632.76
Net debt / equity
0.49
0.5
0.42
-0.04
Net debt / op. profit
1.92
-4.02
0.88
-0.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.01
-59.19
-46.9
-50.48
Employee costs
-14.63
-22.24
-12.24
-11.3
Other costs
-24.14
-29.11
-23.89
-24.48
