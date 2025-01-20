iifl-logo-icon 1
V I P Industries Ltd Key Ratios

408.7
(0.31%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:49:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

108.46

-64

21.9

12.62

Op profit growth

-321.23

-122.4

50.63

46.11

EBIT growth

-216.8

-143.13

15.84

50.32

Net profit growth

-168.65

-187.25

-11.85

48.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.19

-10.55

16.95

13.71

EBIT margin

8.59

-15.33

12.79

13.46

Net profit margin

5.19

-15.76

6.5

8.99

RoCE

12.79

-10.81

32.08

42.31

RoNW

3.1

-4.32

5.08

7.06

RoA

1.93

-2.77

4.07

7.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.73

-6.9

7.91

8.97

Dividend per share

2.5

0

3.2

3

Cash EPS

-0.21

-12.41

1.97

8.05

Book value per share

39.56

36.59

43.17

34.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

157.36

-51.33

30.34

35.31

P/CEPS

-3,475.43

-28.53

121.76

39.3

P/B

18.81

9.67

5.56

9.15

EV/EBIDTA

59.79

-311.37

12.01

21.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

52.84

0

52.2

39.17

Tax payout

-22.31

-21.76

-18.62

-33.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

51.93

122.71

47.19

38.56

Inventory days

116.05

221.22

81.21

77.57

Creditor days

-69.58

-118.33

-63.27

-51.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.49

3.18

-9.56

-632.76

Net debt / equity

0.49

0.5

0.42

-0.04

Net debt / op. profit

1.92

-4.02

0.88

-0.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.01

-59.19

-46.9

-50.48

Employee costs

-14.63

-22.24

-12.24

-11.3

Other costs

-24.14

-29.11

-23.89

-24.48

