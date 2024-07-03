iifl-logo-icon 1
V I P Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

476.1
(-0.29%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:07:11 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,728.64

1,631.75

933.61

375.56

1,407.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,728.64

1,631.75

933.61

375.56

1,407.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.65

29.91

30.53

32.26

6.96

Total Income

1,762.29

1,661.66

964.14

407.82

1,413.98

Total Expenditure

1,542.91

1,384.6

821.79

444.24

1,194.23

PBIDT

219.38

277.06

142.35

-36.42

219.75

Interest

38.29

20.07

19.27

22.49

17.88

PBDT

181.09

256.99

123.08

-58.91

201.87

Depreciation

71.26

54.04

52.96

59.98

63.91

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

25.24

50.06

1.86

-0.17

36.88

Deferred Tax

6.42

-3.71

13.72

-25.01

-1.13

Reported Profit After Tax

78.17

156.6

54.54

-93.71

102.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

78.17

156.6

54.54

-93.71

102.21

Extra-ordinary Items

18.35

11.3

0

0

-35.53

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

59.82

145.3

54.54

-93.71

137.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.52

11.06

3.86

-6.63

7.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

100

225

0

0

0

Equity

28.39

28.32

28.29

28.26

28.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.69

16.97

15.24

-9.69

15.61

PBDTM(%)

10.47

15.74

13.18

-15.68

14.34

PATM(%)

4.52

9.59

5.84

-24.95

7.26

