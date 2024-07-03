V I P Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,728.64
1,631.75
933.61
375.56
1,407.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,728.64
1,631.75
933.61
375.56
1,407.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.65
29.91
30.53
32.26
6.96
Total Income
1,762.29
1,661.66
964.14
407.82
1,413.98
Total Expenditure
1,542.91
1,384.6
821.79
444.24
1,194.23
PBIDT
219.38
277.06
142.35
-36.42
219.75
Interest
38.29
20.07
19.27
22.49
17.88
PBDT
181.09
256.99
123.08
-58.91
201.87
Depreciation
71.26
54.04
52.96
59.98
63.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
25.24
50.06
1.86
-0.17
36.88
Deferred Tax
6.42
-3.71
13.72
-25.01
-1.13
Reported Profit After Tax
78.17
156.6
54.54
-93.71
102.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
78.17
156.6
54.54
-93.71
102.21
Extra-ordinary Items
18.35
11.3
0
0
-35.53
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
59.82
145.3
54.54
-93.71
137.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.52
11.06
3.86
-6.63
7.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
225
0
0
0
Equity
28.39
28.32
28.29
28.26
28.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.69
16.97
15.24
-9.69
15.61
PBDTM(%)
10.47
15.74
13.18
-15.68
14.34
PATM(%)
4.52
9.59
5.84
-24.95
7.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.