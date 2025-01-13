V I P Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.39
28.33
28.29
28.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
588.36
578.73
476.96
440.23
Net Worth
616.75
607.06
505.25
468.49
Minority Interest
Debt
754.74
289.2
233.37
331.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.41
0.22
0.65
0
Total Liabilities
1,371.9
896.48
739.27
799.88
Fixed Assets
465.76
252.22
208.47
235.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
54.31
76.01
100.21
198.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
30.54
29.13
21.95
36.5
Networking Capital
791.28
514.24
398.5
247.87
Inventories
768.1
482.29
369.92
221.72
Inventory Days
107.39
131.97
Sundry Debtors
325.15
242.66
206.89
146.69
Debtor Days
60.06
87.31
Other Current Assets
183.1
139.19
115.22
87.97
Sundry Creditors
-390.57
-243.39
-212.31
-147.12
Creditor Days
61.63
87.56
Other Current Liabilities
-94.5
-106.51
-81.22
-61.39
Cash
30.01
24.88
10.14
81.43
Total Assets
1,371.9
896.48
739.27
799.88
