V I P Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

477.2
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

V I P Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

83.85

-112.89

169.62

179.49

Depreciation

-58.12

-67.03

-75.07

-10.85

Tax paid

-20.12

28.36

-32.39

-60.92

Working capital

77.98

-57.38

82.43

45

Other operating items

Operating

83.59

-208.94

144.59

152.72

Capital expenditure

22.37

-24.53

337.26

23.95

Free cash flow

105.96

-233.47

481.85

176.67

Equity raised

888.86

1,043.52

918.96

737.55

Investing

-98.05

108.9

-11.6

13.05

Financing

267.8

558.29

251.28

0

Dividends paid

35.37

0

45.25

42.39

Net in cash

1,199.94

1,477.24

1,685.74

969.66

