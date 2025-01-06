V I P Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
83.85
-112.89
169.62
179.49
Depreciation
-58.12
-67.03
-75.07
-10.85
Tax paid
-20.12
28.36
-32.39
-60.92
Working capital
77.98
-57.38
82.43
45
Other operating items
Operating
83.59
-208.94
144.59
152.72
Capital expenditure
22.37
-24.53
337.26
23.95
Free cash flow
105.96
-233.47
481.85
176.67
Equity raised
888.86
1,043.52
918.96
737.55
Investing
-98.05
108.9
-11.6
13.05
Financing
267.8
558.29
251.28
0
Dividends paid
35.37
0
45.25
42.39
Net in cash
1,199.94
1,477.24
1,685.74
969.66
