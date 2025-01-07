iifl-logo-icon 1
V I P Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

484.6
(1.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,257.19

613.22

1,713.97

1,409.59

yoy growth (%)

105.01

-64.22

21.59

12.66

Raw materials

-724.6

-406.51

-899.36

-734.86

As % of sales

57.63

66.29

52.47

52.13

Employee costs

-135.64

-112.34

-175.59

-153.23

As % of sales

10.78

18.31

10.24

10.87

Other costs

-279.89

-171.25

-396.75

-341.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.26

27.92

23.14

24.21

Operating profit

117.06

-76.88

242.27

180.21

OPM

9.31

-12.53

14.13

12.78

Depreciation

-58.12

-67.03

-75.07

-10.85

Interest expense

-22.48

-28.34

-21.63

-0.3

Other income

47.39

59.36

24.05

10.43

Profit before tax

83.85

-112.89

169.62

179.49

Taxes

-20.12

28.36

-32.39

-60.92

Tax rate

-23.99

-25.12

-19.09

-33.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

63.73

-84.53

137.23

118.57

Exceptional items

0

0

-48.5

0

Net profit

63.73

-84.53

88.73

118.57

yoy growth (%)

-175.39

-195.26

-25.16

55.21

NPM

5.06

-13.78

5.17

8.41

