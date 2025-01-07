Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,257.19
613.22
1,713.97
1,409.59
yoy growth (%)
105.01
-64.22
21.59
12.66
Raw materials
-724.6
-406.51
-899.36
-734.86
As % of sales
57.63
66.29
52.47
52.13
Employee costs
-135.64
-112.34
-175.59
-153.23
As % of sales
10.78
18.31
10.24
10.87
Other costs
-279.89
-171.25
-396.75
-341.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.26
27.92
23.14
24.21
Operating profit
117.06
-76.88
242.27
180.21
OPM
9.31
-12.53
14.13
12.78
Depreciation
-58.12
-67.03
-75.07
-10.85
Interest expense
-22.48
-28.34
-21.63
-0.3
Other income
47.39
59.36
24.05
10.43
Profit before tax
83.85
-112.89
169.62
179.49
Taxes
-20.12
28.36
-32.39
-60.92
Tax rate
-23.99
-25.12
-19.09
-33.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
63.73
-84.53
137.23
118.57
Exceptional items
0
0
-48.5
0
Net profit
63.73
-84.53
88.73
118.57
yoy growth (%)
-175.39
-195.26
-25.16
55.21
NPM
5.06
-13.78
5.17
8.41
