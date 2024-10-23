Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

V.I.P.INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 23rd October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Further the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from Tuesday 1st October 2024 to Friday 25th October 2024 (both days inclusive) for the designated persons as per the Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. The designated persons of the Company have been informed of the same. Please take the above on your record and disseminate the same for the information of Investors. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on today along with Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

V.I.P.INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. In view of the Board Meeting to be held for approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from Monday 1st July 2024 until 48 hours after declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 for all its designated person(s) and their immediate relatives. Please take the above on your record. In continuation to our letter dated 30th June, 2024 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 1:30 PM and concluded at 3:35 PM have approved the un-audited financial results (standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Accordingly in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Review report issued by the Statutory Auditor We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 1:30 PM and concluded at 3:35 PM, have approved 1. un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and along with review report issued by the Statutory Auditors 2. Appointment of Mr. Ashitosh Sheth as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 7th August, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 6th August, 2024, has appointed Mr. Ashitosh Sheth as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 7th August, 2024. A brief profile of Mr. Ashitosh Sheth is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

V.I.P.INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, 10th May, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. In view of the Board Meeting to be held for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from Monday, 1st April, 2024 until 48 hours after declaration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 for all its designated person(s) and their immediate relatives. In continuation to our letter dated 3rd May, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:15 p.m. have approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. In continuation to our letter dated 3rd May, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:15 p.m. inter alia, discussed, considered and approved the following business items: i. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024; and ii. Statutory Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The report of Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company, is with unmodified opinion concerning the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Please take the above on your record and disseminate the same for the information of investors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) read with Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose copies of newspaper advertisement pertaining to the Auditied Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, published today i.e., 11th May, 2024, in Business Standard and Navshakti. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 20th March, 2024 has approved re-appointment of Directors, subject to approval of Shareholders. Please take the above on your record

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 14 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th February, 2024, which commenced at 5:50 pm and concluded at 6:00 pm, has appointed Mr. Manish Desai as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 14th February, 2024. We further wish to inform that consequent upon appointment of Mr. Manish Desai as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, Ms. Neetu Kashiramka, Managing Director & CFO shall be re-designated as Managing Director of the Company with effect from 14th February, 2024. A brief profile of Mr. Manish Desai and Ms. Neetu Kashiramka is attached herewith and marked as Annexure A.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024