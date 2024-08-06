iifl-logo-icon 1
V I P Industries Ltd AGM

V I P Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM6 Aug 202410 May 2024
AGM 06/08/2024 This is to inform you that the Fifty Seventh Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. The Company has fixed Tuesday, July 30, 2024 as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM. The remove e-voting period commences on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. and ends on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Please take the above on your record. Further to our letter dated 10th May, 2024 and 15th July, 2024, we wish to inform you that the 57th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 6th August, 2024 at 5:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with circular issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India, the business(es) mentioned in the Notice convening 57th AGM were transacted. Please find enclosed herewith the summary of proceedings of 57th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the voting results of the 57th Annual General Meeting of VIP Industries Ltd along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. Kindly take the same on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

