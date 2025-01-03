iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty MidSmall Healthcare

Nifty MS Health SHARE PRICE

44,715.05

(-38.14)negative-bottom arrow(-0.08%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

44,805.94

Prev. Close

44,753.2

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

44,562.69

44,896

Performance

One Week (%)

3.93

One Month (%)

4.83

One Year (%)

33.34

YTD (%)

33.34

Nifty MS Health LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Abbott India Ltd

29,490.2

30,122.35

29,352.1

6,840

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,241.05

2,249.95

2,215.4

53,436

Sanofi India Ltd

6,135.85

6,166.65

6,062.05

8,449

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,867.6

1,895

1,852.15

3,45,950

Lupin Ltd

2,368.85

2,394.75

2,347.35

10,33,952

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

1,735

1,750

1,715.8

4,99,008

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,319.45

1,350

1,313.65

9,31,788

Natco Pharma Ltd

1,366.75

1,393

1,365

3,77,782

Granules India Ltd

605.2

613.1

599.25

7,63,201

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

2,873.75

2,991.95

2,857.15

1,41,790

Poly Medicure Ltd

2,775.3

2,797.35

2,705.75

1,46,055

Gland Pharma Ltd

1,901.1

1,919.5

1,840.05

5,17,971

Biocon Ltd

369.25

377

368

21,42,380

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,502.65

5,610

5,486.05

63,705

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,636.1

1,645.85

1,616.55

2,96,780

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,178.35

1,188.35

1,154.9

23,01,591

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

732.05

739.05

717.8

30,83,603

Syngene International Ltd

856.85

878.9

851.4

3,34,054

Global Health Ltd

1,089.1

1,108.8

1,086.1

1,53,613

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

627.7

638.9

613.85

10,19,148

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

1,557.8

1,588.25

1,547.65

56,219

Mankind Pharma Ltd

2,937.55

2,962.7

2,855.15

4,68,247

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,053.25

1,066.75

1,043.1

1,56,954

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

2,944.65

3,034.9

2,908.25

3,33,140

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,310.4

1,312.95

1,298.2

1,40,283

Laurus Labs Ltd

611.75

614.95

600.7

15,11,469

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

1,997.8

2,060.2

1,976.55

4,45,477

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

521.35

528.95

520

4,41,079

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,101.65

1,119.2

1,090

2,63,168

Piramal Pharma Ltd

254.85

260.8

254.05

26,39,683

