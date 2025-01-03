₹44,715.05
(-38.14)(-0.08%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹44,805.94
Prev. Close
₹44,753.2
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹44,562.69
₹44,896
Performance
One Week (%)
3.93
One Month (%)
4.83
One Year (%)
33.34
YTD (%)
33.34
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Abbott India Ltd
29,490.2
30,122.35
29,352.1
6,840
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,241.05
2,249.95
2,215.4
53,436
Sanofi India Ltd
6,135.85
6,166.65
6,062.05
8,449
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,867.6
1,895
1,852.15
3,45,950
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
1,735
1,750
1,715.8
4,99,008
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,319.45
1,350
1,313.65
9,31,788
Natco Pharma Ltd
1,366.75
1,393
1,365
3,77,782
Granules India Ltd
605.2
613.1
599.25
7,63,201
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
2,873.75
2,991.95
2,857.15
1,41,790
Poly Medicure Ltd
2,775.3
2,797.35
2,705.75
1,46,055
Gland Pharma Ltd
1,901.1
1,919.5
1,840.05
5,17,971
Biocon Ltd
369.25
377
368
21,42,380
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,502.65
5,610
5,486.05
63,705
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,636.1
1,645.85
1,616.55
2,96,780
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,178.35
1,188.35
1,154.9
23,01,591
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
732.05
739.05
717.8
30,83,603
Syngene International Ltd
856.85
878.9
851.4
3,34,054
Global Health Ltd
1,089.1
1,108.8
1,086.1
1,53,613
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
627.7
638.9
613.85
10,19,148
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
1,557.8
1,588.25
1,547.65
56,219
Mankind Pharma Ltd
2,937.55
2,962.7
2,855.15
4,68,247
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,053.25
1,066.75
1,043.1
1,56,954
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
2,944.65
3,034.9
2,908.25
3,33,140
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,310.4
1,312.95
1,298.2
1,40,283
Laurus Labs Ltd
611.75
614.95
600.7
15,11,469
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
1,997.8
2,060.2
1,976.55
4,45,477
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
521.35
528.95
520
4,41,079
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,101.65
1,119.2
1,090
2,63,168
Piramal Pharma Ltd
254.85
260.8
254.05
26,39,683
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.