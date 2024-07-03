Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,725.85
Prev. Close₹1,735
Turnover(Lac.)₹919.94
Day's High₹1,736
Day's Low₹1,719.05
52 Week's High₹1,750
52 Week's Low₹1,052
Book Value₹267.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43,757.63
P/E63.03
EPS27.5
Divi. Yield0.23
This consolidation aims to streamline all of Ipca Group's US generics formulations under a single entity, enhancing operational efficiency.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.37
25.37
25.37
25.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,323.34
5,851.93
5,450.39
4,727.35
Net Worth
6,348.71
5,877.3
5,475.76
4,752.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,399.36
5,139.16
4,337.82
3,193.4
yoy growth (%)
5.06
18.47
35.83
2.93
Raw materials
-1,763.12
-1,582.48
-1,480.7
-1,112.48
As % of sales
32.65
30.79
34.13
34.83
Employee costs
-1,089.63
-948.84
-870.79
-712.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,088.36
1,379.96
784.97
282.8
Depreciation
-204.1
-187.72
-178.69
-174.36
Tax paid
-217.42
-239.19
-132.51
-49.69
Working capital
484.48
421.93
376.59
222.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.06
18.47
35.83
2.93
Op profit growth
-17.84
65.46
107.12
2.25
EBIT growth
-21.07
73.34
160.98
8.97
Net profit growth
-23.65
74.84
179.89
23.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,705.04
6,244.32
5,829.79
5,419.99
4,648.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,705.04
6,244.32
5,829.79
5,419.99
4,648.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
124.77
125.62
66.57
62.84
67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Premchand Godha
Managing Director & CFO
A K Jain
Managing Director & CEO
Pranay Godha
Executive Director
Prashant Godha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamal Kishore Seth
Independent Non Exe. Director
Narendra Mairpady
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harish P Kamath
Independent Director
Swati Patankar
Independent Director
Vivek Shiralkar
Reports by Ipca Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Ipca Laboratories Limited (IPCA) was incorporated on 19th October, 1949 under the name of The Indian Pharmaceutical Combine Association Limited. Ipca is a fully integrated, pharmaceutical company manufacturing and marketing over 350 formulations and 80 APIs covering various therapeutic segments. The products of the Company are now sold in over 100 countries across the globe. The Company has 18 manufacturing units in India manufacturing APIs and formulations for the world market.Ipcas APIs and Formulations produced at world class manufacturing facilities are approved by leading drug regulatory authorities including the US-Food and Drug Administration (FDA), UK-Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), South Africa-Medicines Control Council (MCC), Brazil-Brazilian National Health Vigilance Agency (ANVISA) and Australia-Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) with operations in over 100 countries. Ipca is one of the biggest manufacturers in the world of APIs Atenolol (Antihypertensive), Chloroquine Phosphate (Antimalarial), Furosemide (Diuretic) and Pyrantel Salts (Anthelmintic) right from the basic stage. Ipca is also one of the largest suppliers of these APIs and their intermediates world over. The name of the company was changed to Ipca Laboratories Limited in 6th August of the year 1964 and again name was changed to Ipca Laboratories Private Limited in 13th January of the year 1966. Ipca had commissioned one of the first modern Pharma factory of yesteryears
Read More
The Ipca Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1724.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ipca Laboratories Ltd is ₹43757.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ipca Laboratories Ltd is 63.03 and 6.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ipca Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ipca Laboratories Ltd is ₹1052 and ₹1750 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ipca Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.92%, 3 Years at 17.13%, 1 Year at 56.27%, 6 Month at 50.42%, 3 Month at 17.96% and 1 Month at 15.45%.
