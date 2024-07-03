Summary

Ipca Laboratories Limited (IPCA) was incorporated on 19th October, 1949 under the name of The Indian Pharmaceutical Combine Association Limited. Ipca is a fully integrated, pharmaceutical company manufacturing and marketing over 350 formulations and 80 APIs covering various therapeutic segments. The products of the Company are now sold in over 100 countries across the globe. The Company has 18 manufacturing units in India manufacturing APIs and formulations for the world market.Ipcas APIs and Formulations produced at world class manufacturing facilities are approved by leading drug regulatory authorities including the US-Food and Drug Administration (FDA), UK-Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), South Africa-Medicines Control Council (MCC), Brazil-Brazilian National Health Vigilance Agency (ANVISA) and Australia-Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) with operations in over 100 countries. Ipca is one of the biggest manufacturers in the world of APIs Atenolol (Antihypertensive), Chloroquine Phosphate (Antimalarial), Furosemide (Diuretic) and Pyrantel Salts (Anthelmintic) right from the basic stage. Ipca is also one of the largest suppliers of these APIs and their intermediates world over. The name of the company was changed to Ipca Laboratories Limited in 6th August of the year 1964 and again name was changed to Ipca Laboratories Private Limited in 13th January of the year 1966. Ipca had commissioned one of the first modern Pharma factory of yesteryears

