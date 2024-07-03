iifl-logo-icon 1
Ipca Laboratories Ltd Share Price

1,724.75
(-0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,725.85
  • Day's High1,736
  • 52 Wk High1,750
  • Prev. Close1,735
  • Day's Low1,719.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,052
  • Turnover (lac)919.94
  • P/E63.03
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value267.91
  • EPS27.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43,757.63
  • Div. Yield0.23
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Ipca Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,725.85

Prev. Close

1,735

Turnover(Lac.)

919.94

Day's High

1,736

Day's Low

1,719.05

52 Week's High

1,750

52 Week's Low

1,052

Book Value

267.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43,757.63

P/E

63.03

EPS

27.5

Divi. Yield

0.23

Ipca Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 27 Nov, 2024

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

Ipca Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ipca Laboratories to Consolidate US Generics Business; Shares Up 1%

Ipca Laboratories to Consolidate US Generics Business; Shares Up 1%

23 Sep 2024|03:01 PM

This consolidation aims to streamline all of Ipca Group's US generics formulations under a single entity, enhancing operational efficiency.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.30%

Non-Promoter- 45.06%

Institutions: 45.05%

Non-Institutions: 8.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ipca Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.37

25.37

25.37

25.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,323.34

5,851.93

5,450.39

4,727.35

Net Worth

6,348.71

5,877.3

5,475.76

4,752.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,399.36

5,139.16

4,337.82

3,193.4

yoy growth (%)

5.06

18.47

35.83

2.93

Raw materials

-1,763.12

-1,582.48

-1,480.7

-1,112.48

As % of sales

32.65

30.79

34.13

34.83

Employee costs

-1,089.63

-948.84

-870.79

-712.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,088.36

1,379.96

784.97

282.8

Depreciation

-204.1

-187.72

-178.69

-174.36

Tax paid

-217.42

-239.19

-132.51

-49.69

Working capital

484.48

421.93

376.59

222.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.06

18.47

35.83

2.93

Op profit growth

-17.84

65.46

107.12

2.25

EBIT growth

-21.07

73.34

160.98

8.97

Net profit growth

-23.65

74.84

179.89

23.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,705.04

6,244.32

5,829.79

5,419.99

4,648.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,705.04

6,244.32

5,829.79

5,419.99

4,648.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

124.77

125.62

66.57

62.84

67

Ipca Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Premchand Godha

Managing Director & CFO

A K Jain

Managing Director & CEO

Pranay Godha

Executive Director

Prashant Godha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kamal Kishore Seth

Independent Non Exe. Director

Narendra Mairpady

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harish P Kamath

Independent Director

Swati Patankar

Independent Director

Vivek Shiralkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Ipca Laboratories Limited (IPCA) was incorporated on 19th October, 1949 under the name of The Indian Pharmaceutical Combine Association Limited. Ipca is a fully integrated, pharmaceutical company manufacturing and marketing over 350 formulations and 80 APIs covering various therapeutic segments. The products of the Company are now sold in over 100 countries across the globe. The Company has 18 manufacturing units in India manufacturing APIs and formulations for the world market.Ipcas APIs and Formulations produced at world class manufacturing facilities are approved by leading drug regulatory authorities including the US-Food and Drug Administration (FDA), UK-Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), South Africa-Medicines Control Council (MCC), Brazil-Brazilian National Health Vigilance Agency (ANVISA) and Australia-Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) with operations in over 100 countries. Ipca is one of the biggest manufacturers in the world of APIs Atenolol (Antihypertensive), Chloroquine Phosphate (Antimalarial), Furosemide (Diuretic) and Pyrantel Salts (Anthelmintic) right from the basic stage. Ipca is also one of the largest suppliers of these APIs and their intermediates world over. The name of the company was changed to Ipca Laboratories Limited in 6th August of the year 1964 and again name was changed to Ipca Laboratories Private Limited in 13th January of the year 1966. Ipca had commissioned one of the first modern Pharma factory of yesteryears
Company FAQs

What is the Ipca Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Ipca Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1724.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ipca Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ipca Laboratories Ltd is ₹43757.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ipca Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ipca Laboratories Ltd is 63.03 and 6.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ipca Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ipca Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ipca Laboratories Ltd is ₹1052 and ₹1750 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ipca Laboratories Ltd?

Ipca Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.92%, 3 Years at 17.13%, 1 Year at 56.27%, 6 Month at 50.42%, 3 Month at 17.96% and 1 Month at 15.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ipca Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ipca Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.30 %
Institutions - 45.06 %
Public - 8.64 %

