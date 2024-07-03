Ipca Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,672.03
4,732.69
4,540.69
4,305.33
3,574.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,672.03
4,732.69
4,540.69
4,305.33
3,574.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
173.86
89.23
52.03
42.92
53.27
Total Income
5,845.89
4,821.92
4,592.72
4,348.25
3,628.22
Total Expenditure
4,711.81
3,991.08
3,463.11
2,995.09
2,842.19
PBIDT
1,134.08
830.84
1,129.61
1,353.16
786.03
Interest
108.9
27.09
4.31
7.34
12.83
PBDT
1,025.18
803.75
1,125.3
1,345.82
773.2
Depreciation
259.11
192.02
171.48
156.67
146.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
238.36
192.46
174.95
212.92
111.87
Deferred Tax
1.41
12.53
21.06
-3.71
-5.74
Reported Profit After Tax
526.3
406.74
757.81
979.94
520.51
Minority Interest After NP
33.83
6.05
3.96
1.27
0.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
487.76
394.8
753.85
978.67
520.31
Extra-ordinary Items
46.72
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
441.04
394.8
753.85
978.67
520.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.23
15.56
29.71
77.42
41.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.37
25.37
25.37
25.37
25.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.99
17.55
24.87
31.42
21.98
PBDTM(%)
18.07
16.98
24.78
31.25
21.62
PATM(%)
9.27
8.59
16.68
22.76
14.55
This consolidation aims to streamline all of Ipca Group's US generics formulations under a single entity, enhancing operational efficiency.Read More
