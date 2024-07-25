iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Ipca Laboratories Ltd Option Chain

1,622
(-2.40%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--960₹2.50%00%
--980₹0.050%6500%
00%₹1650%1,000₹0.050%98,8000%
4,55016.66%₹231.954.96%1,020₹0.3100%24,050-2.63%
6500%₹129.450%1,040₹0.05-66.66%22,1000%
6500%₹1630%1,060₹0.10%38,3500%
11,7000%₹175.3523.79%1,080₹0.05-80%3,900-25%
31,850-10.90%₹15825.84%1,100₹0.05-75%68,900-8.62%
49,4000%₹148.4529.08%1,120₹0.05-80%22,750-12.5%
27,300-2.32%₹12023.58%1,140₹0.20%44,850-1.42%
17,550-3.57%₹10629.26%1,160₹0.05-80%32,500-1.96%
11,050-10.52%₹76.738.19%1,180₹0.05-75%36,400-20%
51,350-23.30%₹63.8566.92%1,200₹0.15-76.92%32,500-30.55%
36,400-26.31%₹41.55127.04%1,220₹0.05-97.87%39,000-1.63%
25,350-58.94%₹17.05141.84%1,240₹2-80.86%34,450-10.16%
9,100-77.41%₹0.05-98.11%1,260₹4-83.7%9,1000%
33,800-34.17%₹0.15-84.21%1,280₹20-49.81%8,450-13.33%
1,65,100-6.27%₹0.05-90.9%1,300₹39-56.15%11,700-14.28%
25,350-22%₹0.15-70%1,320₹850%1,3000%
6,5000%₹0.05-75%1,340₹124.90%00%
5,850-35.71%₹0.05-83.33%1,360--
1,57,3000%₹0.050%1,400₹1819.53%1,3000%
--20,850₹18.050%1,8750%

Ipca Labs.: Related NEWS

Ipca Laboratories to Consolidate US Generics Business; Shares Up 1%

Ipca Laboratories to Consolidate US Generics Business; Shares Up 1%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:01 PM

This consolidation aims to streamline all of Ipca Group's US generics formulations under a single entity, enhancing operational efficiency.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.