|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|960
|₹2.50%
|00%
|-
|-
|980
|₹0.050%
|6500%
|00%
|₹1650%
|1,000
|₹0.050%
|98,8000%
|4,55016.66%
|₹231.954.96%
|1,020
|₹0.3100%
|24,050-2.63%
|6500%
|₹129.450%
|1,040
|₹0.05-66.66%
|22,1000%
|6500%
|₹1630%
|1,060
|₹0.10%
|38,3500%
|11,7000%
|₹175.3523.79%
|1,080
|₹0.05-80%
|3,900-25%
|31,850-10.90%
|₹15825.84%
|1,100
|₹0.05-75%
|68,900-8.62%
|49,4000%
|₹148.4529.08%
|1,120
|₹0.05-80%
|22,750-12.5%
|27,300-2.32%
|₹12023.58%
|1,140
|₹0.20%
|44,850-1.42%
|17,550-3.57%
|₹10629.26%
|1,160
|₹0.05-80%
|32,500-1.96%
|11,050-10.52%
|₹76.738.19%
|1,180
|₹0.05-75%
|36,400-20%
|51,350-23.30%
|₹63.8566.92%
|1,200
|₹0.15-76.92%
|32,500-30.55%
|36,400-26.31%
|₹41.55127.04%
|1,220
|₹0.05-97.87%
|39,000-1.63%
|25,350-58.94%
|₹17.05141.84%
|1,240
|₹2-80.86%
|34,450-10.16%
|9,100-77.41%
|₹0.05-98.11%
|1,260
|₹4-83.7%
|9,1000%
|33,800-34.17%
|₹0.15-84.21%
|1,280
|₹20-49.81%
|8,450-13.33%
|1,65,100-6.27%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|1,300
|₹39-56.15%
|11,700-14.28%
|25,350-22%
|₹0.15-70%
|1,320
|₹850%
|1,3000%
|6,5000%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,340
|₹124.90%
|00%
|5,850-35.71%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,360
|-
|-
|1,57,3000%
|₹0.050%
|1,400
|₹1819.53%
|1,3000%
|-
|-
|20,850
|₹18.050%
|1,8750%
This consolidation aims to streamline all of Ipca Group's US generics formulations under a single entity, enhancing operational efficiency.Read More
