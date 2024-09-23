Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,399.36
5,139.16
4,337.82
3,193.4
yoy growth (%)
5.06
18.47
35.83
2.93
Raw materials
-1,763.12
-1,582.48
-1,480.7
-1,112.48
As % of sales
32.65
30.79
34.13
34.83
Employee costs
-1,089.63
-948.84
-870.79
-712.78
As % of sales
20.18
18.46
20.07
22.32
Other costs
-1,303.07
-1,094.26
-1,071.57
-926.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.13
21.29
24.7
29.01
Operating profit
1,243.54
1,513.58
914.76
441.64
OPM
23.03
29.45
21.08
13.82
Depreciation
-204.1
-187.72
-178.69
-174.36
Interest expense
-7.21
-8.14
-15.79
-24.02
Other income
56.13
62.24
64.69
39.54
Profit before tax
1,088.36
1,379.96
784.97
282.8
Taxes
-217.42
-239.19
-132.51
-49.69
Tax rate
-19.97
-17.33
-16.88
-17.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
870.94
1,140.77
652.46
233.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
870.94
1,140.77
652.46
233.11
yoy growth (%)
-23.65
74.84
179.89
23.8
NPM
16.13
22.19
15.04
7.29
This consolidation aims to streamline all of Ipca Group's US generics formulations under a single entity, enhancing operational efficiency.Read More
