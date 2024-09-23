iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ipca Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,744
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:09:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ipca Laboratories Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,399.36

5,139.16

4,337.82

3,193.4

yoy growth (%)

5.06

18.47

35.83

2.93

Raw materials

-1,763.12

-1,582.48

-1,480.7

-1,112.48

As % of sales

32.65

30.79

34.13

34.83

Employee costs

-1,089.63

-948.84

-870.79

-712.78

As % of sales

20.18

18.46

20.07

22.32

Other costs

-1,303.07

-1,094.26

-1,071.57

-926.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.13

21.29

24.7

29.01

Operating profit

1,243.54

1,513.58

914.76

441.64

OPM

23.03

29.45

21.08

13.82

Depreciation

-204.1

-187.72

-178.69

-174.36

Interest expense

-7.21

-8.14

-15.79

-24.02

Other income

56.13

62.24

64.69

39.54

Profit before tax

1,088.36

1,379.96

784.97

282.8

Taxes

-217.42

-239.19

-132.51

-49.69

Tax rate

-19.97

-17.33

-16.88

-17.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

870.94

1,140.77

652.46

233.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

870.94

1,140.77

652.46

233.11

yoy growth (%)

-23.65

74.84

179.89

23.8

NPM

16.13

22.19

15.04

7.29

Ipca Labs. : related Articles

Ipca Laboratories to Consolidate US Generics Business; Shares Up 1%

Ipca Laboratories to Consolidate US Generics Business; Shares Up 1%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:01 PM

This consolidation aims to streamline all of Ipca Group's US generics formulations under a single entity, enhancing operational efficiency.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.