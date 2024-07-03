Ipca Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,354.9
2,092.63
2,033.03
2,052.86
2,033.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,354.9
2,092.63
2,033.03
2,052.86
2,033.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.26
20.61
18.92
90.91
38.55
Total Income
2,381.16
2,113.24
2,051.95
2,143.77
2,072.51
Total Expenditure
1,913.42
1,699.91
1,847.85
1,721.98
1,712.69
PBIDT
467.74
413.33
204.1
421.79
359.82
Interest
22.56
24.05
29.37
33.4
44.12
PBDT
445.18
389.28
174.73
388.39
315.7
Depreciation
100.35
98.89
98.13
99.5
90.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
97.9
84.46
71.82
66.53
88.69
Deferred Tax
1.49
6.95
1.87
-0.29
-0.77
Reported Profit After Tax
245.44
198.98
2.91
222.65
137.44
Minority Interest After NP
16.27
6.9
-58.26
41.12
-8.57
Net Profit after Minority Interest
229.48
192.24
59.59
179.88
145.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-63.03
52.69
-23.83
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
229.48
192.24
122.62
127.19
168.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.05
7.58
2.35
7.09
5.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
0
0
0
200
Equity
25.37
25.37
25.37
25.37
25.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.86
19.75
10.03
20.54
17.69
PBDTM(%)
18.9
18.6
8.59
18.91
15.52
PATM(%)
10.42
9.5
0.14
10.84
6.75
This consolidation aims to streamline all of Ipca Group's US generics formulations under a single entity, enhancing operational efficiency.
