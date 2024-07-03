Ipca Laboratories Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
4,447.53
4,085.87
3,619.17
3,057.63
3,186.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,447.53
4,085.87
3,619.17
3,057.63
3,186.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46.87
41.37
83.4
67.28
58.34
Total Income
4,494.4
4,127.24
3,702.57
3,124.91
3,245.03
Total Expenditure
3,613.33
3,501.35
2,990.28
2,656.61
2,660.94
PBIDT
881.07
625.89
712.29
468.3
584.09
Interest
46.61
62.77
75.5
29.29
16.25
PBDT
834.46
563.12
636.79
439.01
567.84
Depreciation
199.24
197.63
159.61
136.11
125.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
182.36
138.35
171.83
91.72
138.64
Deferred Tax
8.44
1.58
1.7
10.38
12.62
Reported Profit After Tax
444.42
225.56
303.65
200.8
291.13
Minority Interest After NP
23.17
-17.14
-7.29
3.5
4.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
421.72
239.47
307.88
184.36
286.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-68.26
-25.13
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
421.72
307.73
333.01
184.36
286.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.62
9.44
12.14
7.27
11.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
0
200
0
400
Equity
25.37
25.37
25.37
25.37
25.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.81
15.31
19.68
15.31
18.32
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.99
5.52
8.39
6.56
9.13
This consolidation aims to streamline all of Ipca Group's US generics formulations under a single entity, enhancing operational efficiency.Read More
