Ipca Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.37
25.37
25.37
25.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,323.34
5,851.93
5,450.39
4,727.35
Net Worth
6,348.71
5,877.3
5,475.76
4,752.72
Minority Interest
Debt
1,151.82
1,440.38
776.41
236.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
206.26
197.97
259.99
223.44
Total Liabilities
7,706.79
7,515.65
6,512.16
5,212.41
Fixed Assets
2,698.9
2,601.68
2,450.24
2,050.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,654.16
1,056.73
1,338.7
867.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.17
18.52
101.48
88.44
Networking Capital
2,217.64
2,132.66
2,026.24
1,898.61
Inventories
1,677.09
1,660.13
1,779.54
1,517.09
Inventory Days
120.29
107.74
Sundry Debtors
1,027.4
925.9
824.3
774.46
Debtor Days
55.72
55
Other Current Assets
488.8
496.47
450.16
493.22
Sundry Creditors
-443.18
-479.41
-552.12
-489
Creditor Days
37.32
34.73
Other Current Liabilities
-532.47
-470.43
-475.64
-397.16
Cash
112.92
1,706.06
595.5
306.92
Total Assets
7,706.79
7,515.65
6,512.16
5,212.41
This consolidation aims to streamline all of Ipca Group's US generics formulations under a single entity, enhancing operational efficiency.Read More
