Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Declaration of Interim Dividend Board declares Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per share of Re. 1/- each (200%) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Integration and consolidation of the generics formulations business in the US market of M/s. Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC (wholly owned step-down subsidiary) into Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of Companys subsidiary) Entering into agreements by Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC, USA (Bayshore) (wholly-owned step down subsidiary) with Unichem Laboratories Limited (Unichem India) (subsidiary company) and Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc (Unichem USA) (wholly owned subsidiary of Unichem India), so as to integrate and consolidate all the Ipca Groups USA generic formulations business under one entity. a) Sale of all rights, title and interest in the product approvals and all goodwill associated with nine (9) ANDAs owned by Bayshore for US Dollar Two Million Six Hundred Fifty Thousand ($2,650,000) through asset sale agreement subject to necessary consents/approvals to Unichem India; and b) Sale of all generic formulations marketing / distribution business of Bayshore in the US market as a going concern through slump sale/transfer of entire business (debt free) and all goodwill associated with the business through business sale agreement for US Dollar Ten Millions ($10,000,000) to Unichem USA. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 of the financial year 2024-25 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for Q1FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 7 May 2024

IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend for FY 23-24 Board recommends final dividend Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024