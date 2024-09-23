iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ipca Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

1,565.55
(-1.42%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Ipca Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Declaration of Interim Dividend Board declares Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per share of Re. 1/- each (200%) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Integration and consolidation of the generics formulations business in the US market of M/s. Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC (wholly owned step-down subsidiary) into Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of Companys subsidiary) Entering into agreements by Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC, USA (Bayshore) (wholly-owned step down subsidiary) with Unichem Laboratories Limited (Unichem India) (subsidiary company) and Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc (Unichem USA) (wholly owned subsidiary of Unichem India), so as to integrate and consolidate all the Ipca Groups USA generic formulations business under one entity. a) Sale of all rights, title and interest in the product approvals and all goodwill associated with nine (9) ANDAs owned by Bayshore for US Dollar Two Million Six Hundred Fifty Thousand ($2,650,000) through asset sale agreement subject to necessary consents/approvals to Unichem India; and b) Sale of all generic formulations marketing / distribution business of Bayshore in the US market as a going concern through slump sale/transfer of entire business (debt free) and all goodwill associated with the business through business sale agreement for US Dollar Ten Millions ($10,000,000) to Unichem USA. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024 of the financial year 2024-25 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for Q1FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 20247 May 2024
IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend for FY 23-24 Board recommends final dividend Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.02.2024 Standalone and Consolidated Q3FY24 Results and Press Release (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Ipca Labs.: Related News

Ipca Laboratories to Consolidate US Generics Business; Shares Up 1%

Ipca Laboratories to Consolidate US Generics Business; Shares Up 1%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:01 PM

This consolidation aims to streamline all of Ipca Group's US generics formulations under a single entity, enhancing operational efficiency.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.