|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|2
|200
|Interim
|We also wish to inform you that, the Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 21- per equity share of Re. 1/- each (200%) for the financial year 2024-25 Kindly note that vide our letter dated October 28, 2024, we have already informed you that 25lh November, 2024 has been fixed as the Record Date for ascertaining the members entitlement of interim dividend now declared which will be paid by the Company to the eligible shareholders on or before 10th December, 2024. Further to our letter dated 28th October, 2024 and in view of the email received from BSE Ltd., we now wish to inform you that the Company has decided to revise the Record Date as Wednesday, 27th November, 2024 for the Members entitlement of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 that was declared at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 14th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|-
|2
|200
|Final
|Board recommends final dividend The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2- per share (200%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.
