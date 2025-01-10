To the Members of Ipca Laboratories Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Ipca Laboratories Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of Material Accounting Policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Inventory Valuation Our procedures included, amongst others: The Company manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products which carry shelf life. As a result, significant level of judgement is involved in estimating inventory valuation. Judgement is required to assess the appropriate net realisable value for short dated raw material and pharmaceutical products. Such judgements include management expectations for future sales and inventory liquidation plans. • We attended stock counts to identify whether any inventory was obsolete, • We assessed the basis for the inventory valuation, the consistency in policy and the rationale in its application, • We tested the accuracy of the ageing of inventories based on system generated reports, • We reviewed the testing done for net realizable value of inventories and future plans for consumptions; • We tested the arithmetical accuracy of valuation files; and • We reviewed product-wise historical data relating to sales return etc. and also its impact on valuation. • We have assessed the adequacy of disclosure in the Standalone Financial Statements. 2. Impairment of Property, plant & equipment Our procedures included, amongst others: There is a risk of impairment of the Companys Property, plant and equipment (PPE) on account of inherent nature of the PPE and the business environment in which the Company operates. As on March 31, 2024 the carrying amount of PPE & CWIP was Rs. 2,645.38 crores which represent 30.55 % of total assets. The Management determines at the end of each reporting period the existence of any objective evidence that the Companys PPE may be impaired. If there are indicators of impairment of class of assets, the deficit between the recoverable amount of the PPE and its carrying amount would be recognised as impairment loss in profit or loss. The process of identifying indicators of impairment and determining the recoverable amount of the PPE by the Management requires significant judgement and estimation. The determination of the recoverable amounts inter alia requires estimates of forecasted revenues, growth rates, profit margins, tax rates and discount rates. • We assessed the determination of the recoverable amount of the PPE based on our understanding of the nature of the Companys business and the economic environment surrounding its operations. • We reviewed the Companys historical performances and held discussions with the Management to understand their assessment of the Companys future performance. • This included obtaining an understanding of managements planned strategies around business expansion and revenue growth strategies. • We also reviewed performance of individual units and carried out analytical review of relevant data. • We discussed with the management the matter relating to the determination of the value in use of the PPE at the various plants. • We evaluated the sensitivity of the outcomes by considering the downside scenarios against changes to the key assumptions. • We also assessed the adequacy of the related disclosures in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements. 3. Assessment of Impairment of Investment made in and Loans given to the subsidiaries company, joint ventures and associates. Our Audit Procedures included the following :- Management is required to review regularly whether there are any indicators of impairment of such investments / loans by reference to the requirements under Ind AS and perform its impairment assessment by comparing the carrying value of these investments made/ loans given to their recoverable amount to determine whether impairment needs to be recognized. • We tested the Design, Implementation and Operating effectiveness of controls over impairment assessment process, including those over the forecasts of future revenue and operating margin, and the selection of the discount rate. For impairment testing, value in use has to be determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows of subsidiaries, Joint ventures and associates. • Our substantive testing procedures included evaluation of appropriateness of management assumption whether any indicators of loss allowances and impairment existed by verifying a discounted cash flow model prepared by the Management of the Company. Further, the value in use is highly sensitive to changes in critical variable used for forecasting the future cash flows including market projections for revenues and discounting rates. • We have tested the reasonableness of key assumptions, including revenue, profit and cash flow growth rates, terminal value and the selection of discount rates management has applied. The determination of the recoverable amount from subsidiary company involves management estimates and judgement which may affect the outcome. • We performed our own independent sensitivity analysis to understand the impact of reasonable changes in management assumptions. So, there is an inherent risk in the valuation of investment / recoverability of loans, due to the use of estimates and judgements mentioned above and. Accordingly, the assessment of impairment of investment/loans in subsidiary company has been determined as a key audit matter. • Independent assessment of the future cash flows and assessing the appropriateness of the future cash flows estimated. In making this assessment, we also evaluated the objectivity, independence and competency of specialists involved in the process; • Assessing the assumptions around the key drivers of the revenue projections, future cash flow, discount rates / weighted average cost of capital that were used by the management. • Management evaluation of recoverability of loans and granted to its subsidiaries company, joint ventures and associates. • Test the arithmetical accuracy.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and our Independent Auditors Report thereon. We have read the Directors Report forming part of the Annual Report which was provided to us and found the same to be in order. However, the other contents of the Annual Report are expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Substantial portion of the Other Information has not been made available to us till the date of this report. We will read the Other Information as and when it is made available to us and if conclude that there is a material misstatement, we are required to communicate the matter with those charged with governance and take necessary steps as may be required thereafter.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of "the Act" with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act and relevant provisions of the Act..

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statement.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below relating to reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014, as amended.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With reference to maintenance of accounts and other matter therewith, reference is invited to paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and para 2(i)(vi) below relating to reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014, as amended.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements,

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses,

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief other than as disclosed in Note No. 4(6)(l) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries as disclosed in Note No. 4 (6)(m) to the financial statements.

(c) Based on such audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv(a)) and (iv(b)) above contain any material misstatement.

v. In the matter of interim dividend declared and paid during the year, the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks , the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in note_46fito the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Natvarlal Vepari & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No- 106971W N Jayendran Partner Mumbai, M. No. 040441 Dated: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24040441BKFTHB3187

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report (Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ipca Laboratories Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment of the Company are being verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of Property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on verification conducted during the year as compared with the book records.

c. We have verified the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements and included under Property, Plant and Equipment and based on such verification and as per the confirmation received from the Security trustees of the Lenders, we confirm that the same are held in the name of the company except;

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs in Crores) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period Held Reason for not being held in name of company Leasehold Land 13.77 Ramdev Chemicals Appointed date as per Acquisition on Business Combination vide NCLT Buildings 21.37 Private Limited No NCLT order 01.04.2022 order. Name transfer work is in progress. Leasehold Land 0.09 Tonira Buildings 0.05 Exports Limited

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. There are no proceedings initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. On the basis of examination of records, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate and that no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification. The discrepancies wherever noted have been properly dealt with in the books of account of the Company.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and granted unsecured loans to other parties in respect of which;

(a) The Company has granted unsecured loans to its associates, joint ventures and others during the year. The details are as under;

Particulars Guarantee Security Loans Advances in the Nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted /provided during the year - - 14.28 - - Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - 10.50 - - Others - - 3.78 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of such cases - Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint Ventures - - 11.10 - - Associates - - 81.00 - - Others - - 1.53 -

(b) The investments made during the year, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company during the year, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation except in case of following

Name of the entity Rs in Crores Payment Date Due date Extent of delay Remarks, if any Avik Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.10 18-04-2023 31-03-2023 18 Mar 2023 0.13 15-06-2023 30-04-2023 46 April 2023 0.08 15-06-2023 31-05-2023 15 May 2023 0.10 18-07-2023 30-06-2023 18 June 2023 0.10 18-08-2023 31-07-2023 18 July 2023 0.10 04-10-2023 31-08-2023 34 Aug 2023 0.10 12-10-2023 30-09-2023 12 Sept 2023 0.10 08-11-2023 31-10-2023 8 Oct 2023 0.10 19-12-2023 30-11-2023 19 Nov 2023 0.10 17-01-2024 31-12-2023 17 Dec 2023 0.10 08-02-2024 31-01-2024 8 Jan 2024 0.09 05-04-2024 29-02-2024 36 Feb 2024 0.09 05-04-2024 31-03-2024 5 Mar 2024 Krebs Biochemicals and 4.98 April 21 till March 2023 Opening Industries Limited 0.81 30-06-2023 June 23 0.87 Not Paid 30-09-2023 Not paid Sept 23 0.88 31-12-2023 Dec 23 0.92 31-03-2024 March 24

(d) There is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given except in case of Krebs Biochemicals and Industries Limited where interest is due for more than 90 days amounting to Rs 7.55 crores.

(e) There has been no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year and, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties except in case of one Joint venture Avik Pharmaceuticals Ltd., where the Company has set the stipulated terms of loans which was hitherto without any terms of repayment. Total outstanding amount of such loan at the time of renewal was Rs 12.07 crores.

(f) During the year, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect of loans granted, investments made, guarantees and security provided to the extent applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits from the public or amounts that are deemed to be deposits pursuant to sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, para 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. We are informed by the management, that no order that has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other tribunal in respect of the said sections.

(vi) The maintenance of the cost records under the sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act has been prescribed and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, carried out a detailed examination of the records to ascertain whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Act, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as given below:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount (In Crores) Period to which Amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Excise Duty Excise duty (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.20 2019-20 Commissionerate (Appeal) Surat Excise Duty Excise duty (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 4.15 2001-02 High Court, Gujrat Service Tax Service tax (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.64 2006-07 & 2007-08 Addl. Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Ujjain (M.P.) Service Tax Service tax (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.23 April08 to Nov08 Addl. Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Ujjain (M.P.) Service Tax Service tax (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.19 June, 2017 Dy./Asst. Commissioner, Central GST & CE, Vadodara Service Tax Service tax (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.26 23.04.2017 to 30.06.2017 Dy./ Asst. Commissioner, Central GST & CE, Vadodara Service Tax Service tax (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.00** 2006-07 Dy.Commissioner, Central Excise, Indore (M.P.) Service Tax Service tax (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 4.80 July12 to Sept13 CESTAT, Mumbai Sales Tax Sales tax (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.07 2006-07 Gujrat VAT Tribunal, Ahmedabad Sales Tax Sales tax (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.28 2006-07 Additional Commercial Commissioner Ahmedabad Sales Tax Sales tax (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.01 2014-15 Sales tax department Sales Tax Sales tax (including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.00** 2014-15 The Add. Commissioner Commercial Tax Indore (M.P.) GST GST (Including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.02 2017-18 Appeal before the appellate authority GST GST (Including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.02 2019-20 Appeal before he appellate authority GST GST (Including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.49 Dec-17 Appeal before Commissioner (Appeals) CGST & Customs (Jaipur) GST GST (Including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.15 2020-21 Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Raipur Division GST GST (Including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.08 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal) GST GST (Including interest and penalty, as applicable) 1.34 July 2017 to March 2020 Assistant Commissioner, CGST & CX, Thane GST GST (Including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.93 April 2018-March 2019 Deputy Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeal) GST GST (Including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.51 April 2018-March 2019 Assistant Commissioner, Central Tax Bengaluru South. GST GST (Including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.03 October 2017-December 2017 Additional Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeals), Bangalore GST GST (Including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.30 April 2018-March 2019 Assistant Commissioner (ST) Porur Assessment Circle GST GST (Including interest and penalty, as applicable) 0.78 July2017-March 2018 Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeals), Bangalore Income Tax Income Tax & Interest thereon 0.00** A.Y.2010-11 ITAT, Ahmedabad Income Tax Penalty 3.80 A.Y.2009-10 Appeal filed before CIT(A) Income Tax Penalty 0.25 A.Y.2020-21 Appeal filed before CIT(A) Income Tax Penalty 0.78 A.Y.2012-13 Appeal filed before CIT(A) Income Tax Income Tax & Interest thereon 0.09 A.Y.2017-18 Appeal filed before CIT(A) Income Tax Income Tax & Interest thereon 0.51 A.Y.2016-17 Appeal filed before CIT(A) Income Tax Income Tax & Interest thereon 0.41 A.Y.2018-19 Appeal filed before CIT(A) Income Tax Income Tax & Interest thereon 9.11 A.Y.2018-19 Appeal filed before CIT(A) Income Tax Income Tax & Interest thereon 0.44 A.Y.2019-20 Appeal filed before CIT(A) Total 30.87

The above amounts are net of deposits made by the Company under protest of Rs. 2.61 crores.

** Balances with values below the rounding off norm adopted by the Company have been reflected as "0.00"

(viii) There are no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account, and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (ix) (a) The company has not delayed or defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) The company has applied the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained. (d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised monies by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures fully or partly or optionally during the year under audit.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule

13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report and hence clause 3(xi)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clauses 3(xii)(a), 3(xii) (b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 in so far as our examination of the proceedings of the meetings of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors are concerned. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. (xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued during the year and till date, for the period under audit. (xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors.

(xvi) a) The nature of business and the activities of the Company are such that the Company is not required to obtain registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence sub-clause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. b) The Group has one Core Investment Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause (3)(xviii) Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company do not have to transfer any unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the said Act.

Financial Year Amount unspent on Corporate Social Responsibility Activities for "Ongoing Projects" Amount Transferred to Special Account within 30 days from the end of the Financial Year Amount Transferred after the due date (specify the date of deposit) 2023-24 1.07 Crores 1.07 Crores NIL

For Natvarlal Vepari & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No- 106971W

N Jayendran

Partner Mumbai, M. No. 040441 Dated: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24040441BKFTHB3187

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report (Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ipca Laboratories Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Ipca Laboratories Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.