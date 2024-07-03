Summary

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of UK-based GSK Plc., a global biopharma company to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai and it has six branch offices, a manufacturing facility at Nashik in Maharashtra, 22 contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) with regional and sales hubs across India. The Company is engaged interalia, in the business of manufacturing, distributing and trading in pharmaceuticals.The Companys portfolio includes General Medicines, Vaccines and Specialty medicines that help prevent and treat disease. Their prescription medicines range across therapeutic areas, such as Anti-Infectives, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease and Respiratory Diseases. They also offer a range of vaccines, for the prevention of Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Invasive Disease caused by H, Influenza, Chickenpox, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Rotavirus, Cervical Cancer and Others. They have two manufacturing units in India, located at Nashik and Thane. Also, they have a clinical development centre in Bangalore. GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Limited was incorporated in November 13, 1924. During year 1956, the Company began primary production of vaccines at Worli. In the year 1960, the company started manufacturing Infant foods at milk drying plant at Aligarh. They also opened manufacturing facility for pharmaceuticals in Mumbai. In 1961, the Company started manufactu

