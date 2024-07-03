iifl-logo-icon 1
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

2,241.05
(0.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:34 PM

  • Open2,221.95
  • Day's High2,249.95
  • 52 Wk High3,088
  • Prev. Close2,219.75
  • Day's Low2,215.4
  • 52 Wk Low 1,842.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,197.41
  • P/E47.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value130.72
  • EPS46.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37,964.74
  • Div. Yield1.44
No Records Found

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,221.95

Prev. Close

2,219.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1,197.41

Day's High

2,249.95

Day's Low

2,215.4

52 Week's High

3,088

52 Week's Low

1,842.05

Book Value

130.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37,964.74

P/E

47.28

EPS

46.98

Divi. Yield

1.44

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

Record Date: 07 Nov, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 11.69%

Institutions: 11.69%

Non-Institutions: 13.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

169.41

169.41

169.41

169.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,614.69

1,583.59

2,508.21

1,327.71

Net Worth

1,784.1

1,753

2,677.62

1,497.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,217.5

2,920.47

3,224.68

2,871.68

yoy growth (%)

10.17

-9.43

12.29

-1.07

Raw materials

-1,295.73

-1,249.36

-1,307.86

-1,240.75

As % of sales

40.27

42.77

40.55

43.2

Employee costs

-610.23

-616.16

-628.55

-523.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

761.86

625.82

646.99

523.78

Depreciation

-68.18

-78.6

-82.67

-37.98

Tax paid

-396.86

-166.53

-212.44

-189.59

Working capital

776.94

111.42

187.45

-365.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.17

-9.43

12.29

-1.07

Op profit growth

26.44

-9.21

29.5

21.07

EBIT growth

21.37

-3.66

24.68

12.53

Net profit growth

372.78

224.9

-68.73

4.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,453.71

3,251.72

3,278.03

2,925.6

3,224.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,453.71

3,251.72

3,278.03

2,925.6

3,224.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

122.59

103.71

1,401.31

181.46

79.01

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

D Sundaram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A A Nadkarni

Independent Director

P V Bhide

Independent Director

A N Roy

Non Executive Director

Subesh Williams

Chairperson

Renu S Karnad

Independent Director

Sunita Maheshwari

Independent Director

Manu Anand

Managing Director

Bhushan Akshikar

Whole Time Director & CFO

J. Chandy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of UK-based GSK Plc., a global biopharma company to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai and it has six branch offices, a manufacturing facility at Nashik in Maharashtra, 22 contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) with regional and sales hubs across India. The Company is engaged interalia, in the business of manufacturing, distributing and trading in pharmaceuticals.The Companys portfolio includes General Medicines, Vaccines and Specialty medicines that help prevent and treat disease. Their prescription medicines range across therapeutic areas, such as Anti-Infectives, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease and Respiratory Diseases. They also offer a range of vaccines, for the prevention of Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Invasive Disease caused by H, Influenza, Chickenpox, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Rotavirus, Cervical Cancer and Others. They have two manufacturing units in India, located at Nashik and Thane. Also, they have a clinical development centre in Bangalore. GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Limited was incorporated in November 13, 1924. During year 1956, the Company began primary production of vaccines at Worli. In the year 1960, the company started manufacturing Infant foods at milk drying plant at Aligarh. They also opened manufacturing facility for pharmaceuticals in Mumbai. In 1961, the Company started manufactu
Company FAQs

What is the Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2241.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹37964.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 47.28 and 22.47 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1842.05 and ₹3088 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.82%, 3 Years at 8.86%, 1 Year at 8.48%, 6 Month at -13.93%, 3 Month at -18.10% and 1 Month at -7.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 11.70 %
Public - 13.30 %

