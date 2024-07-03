Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,221.95
Prev. Close₹2,219.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,197.41
Day's High₹2,249.95
Day's Low₹2,215.4
52 Week's High₹3,088
52 Week's Low₹1,842.05
Book Value₹130.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37,964.74
P/E47.28
EPS46.98
Divi. Yield1.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.41
169.41
169.41
169.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,614.69
1,583.59
2,508.21
1,327.71
Net Worth
1,784.1
1,753
2,677.62
1,497.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,217.5
2,920.47
3,224.68
2,871.68
yoy growth (%)
10.17
-9.43
12.29
-1.07
Raw materials
-1,295.73
-1,249.36
-1,307.86
-1,240.75
As % of sales
40.27
42.77
40.55
43.2
Employee costs
-610.23
-616.16
-628.55
-523.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
761.86
625.82
646.99
523.78
Depreciation
-68.18
-78.6
-82.67
-37.98
Tax paid
-396.86
-166.53
-212.44
-189.59
Working capital
776.94
111.42
187.45
-365.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.17
-9.43
12.29
-1.07
Op profit growth
26.44
-9.21
29.5
21.07
EBIT growth
21.37
-3.66
24.68
12.53
Net profit growth
372.78
224.9
-68.73
4.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,453.71
3,251.72
3,278.03
2,925.6
3,224.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,453.71
3,251.72
3,278.03
2,925.6
3,224.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
122.59
103.71
1,401.31
181.46
79.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
D Sundaram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A A Nadkarni
Independent Director
P V Bhide
Independent Director
A N Roy
Non Executive Director
Subesh Williams
Chairperson
Renu S Karnad
Independent Director
Sunita Maheshwari
Independent Director
Manu Anand
Managing Director
Bhushan Akshikar
Whole Time Director & CFO
J. Chandy
Summary
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of UK-based GSK Plc., a global biopharma company to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai and it has six branch offices, a manufacturing facility at Nashik in Maharashtra, 22 contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) with regional and sales hubs across India. The Company is engaged interalia, in the business of manufacturing, distributing and trading in pharmaceuticals.The Companys portfolio includes General Medicines, Vaccines and Specialty medicines that help prevent and treat disease. Their prescription medicines range across therapeutic areas, such as Anti-Infectives, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease and Respiratory Diseases. They also offer a range of vaccines, for the prevention of Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Invasive Disease caused by H, Influenza, Chickenpox, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Rotavirus, Cervical Cancer and Others. They have two manufacturing units in India, located at Nashik and Thane. Also, they have a clinical development centre in Bangalore. GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Limited was incorporated in November 13, 1924. During year 1956, the Company began primary production of vaccines at Worli. In the year 1960, the company started manufacturing Infant foods at milk drying plant at Aligarh. They also opened manufacturing facility for pharmaceuticals in Mumbai. In 1961, the Company started manufactu
The Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2241.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹37964.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 47.28 and 22.47 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1842.05 and ₹3088 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.82%, 3 Years at 8.86%, 1 Year at 8.48%, 6 Month at -13.93%, 3 Month at -18.10% and 1 Month at -7.48%.
