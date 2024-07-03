Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of UK-based GSK Plc., a global biopharma company to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai and it has six branch offices, a manufacturing facility at Nashik in Maharashtra, 22 contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) with regional and sales hubs across India. The Company is engaged interalia, in the business of manufacturing, distributing and trading in pharmaceuticals.The Companys portfolio includes General Medicines, Vaccines and Specialty medicines that help prevent and treat disease. Their prescription medicines range across therapeutic areas, such as Anti-Infectives, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease and Respiratory Diseases. They also offer a range of vaccines, for the prevention of Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Invasive Disease caused by H, Influenza, Chickenpox, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Rotavirus, Cervical Cancer and Others. They have two manufacturing units in India, located at Nashik and Thane. Also, they have a clinical development centre in Bangalore. GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Limited was incorporated in November 13, 1924. During year 1956, the Company began primary production of vaccines at Worli. In the year 1960, the company started manufacturing Infant foods at milk drying plant at Aligarh. They also opened manufacturing facility for pharmaceuticals in Mumbai. In 1961, the Company started manufacturing Vitamin A and Betamethasone at new plant at Thane using imported raw materials. The Company registered as a limited company in the year 1968. Also, they introduced the Animal health products. In the year 1971, the company built the Research & development laboratory at Thane. Also, they relocated the SmithKline & French plant from Mumbai to Bangalore. In the year 1983, they commissioned the Nashik factory. SmithKline & Beecham became a public limited company under the new name of Eskayef Ltd in the year 1984 and one new Plant was set up in Mysore for manufacture of bulk drugs. In the year 1985, the companys second basic drugs factory was inaugurated at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. In the year 1986, the company launched joint venture projects Vegepro Foods and Feeds Ltd and K G Gluco Biols. The companys name was changed to Glindia Ltd in the year 1987. In the year 1988, the company commenced the production of bulk drug Ranitidine at Ankleshwar. Also, they started a joint venture project with Hindustan Foods Ltd for the manufacture of extruded foods at Usgao, Goa. In the year 1989, the company commenced their Zinetac production at Nashik. The companys name was changed from Glindia Ltd to Glaxo India Ltd. In the year 1990, the production of the bulk drug, cephalexin was commenced at Ankleshwar and the salbutamol inhalers at Nashik. Glaxo rated amongst the first five of Indias most respected companies (4th place), in a survey by Businessworld magazine. An agreement was signed with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) during 1991. In the year 1992, the company sold their trade investments in Vegepro and Feeds Ltd. In the year 1993, they sold their investment in Hindustan Foods Ltd and Dempo Dairy Industries Ltd. Cetzine, a second-generation anti-histamine and research product of UCB Pharma (Belgium) was launched under a co-marketing agreement. In the same year Glaxo received recognition from the Ministry of Commerce as an export house. In the year 1994, the company sold their Family Products Division to H J Heinz for a sum of Rs 210 crore. The Mysore plant received ISO 9002 certification and the new Iodex plant was inaugurated in Bangalore. In the year 1995, they inaugurated the government approved state-of-the-art Pharmacy Research & Development Centre (PR&D) at Thane to cater to the unmet medical needs and to exploit local commercial opportunities.In the year 1998, the company acquired Biddle Sawyer Group of Companies, which was struggled in the year before. In the year 2000, Agrivet Farm Care (AFC) tied up with Merial, the worlds largest Animal Health Company, to market poultry vaccines. The company ranked 6th in Business Today - Stern Stewart & Co. listing of Indias best Wealth Creator Companies and also the launched Seretide for Asthma. The merger of SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals (India) Ltd into Glaxo India Limited was completed and the name of the company was changed to the present name GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Businessworld and the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) named GlaxoSmithKline as Indias most respected Pharmaceutical Company in a survey in the year 2003. During the year, the company launched Cetzine (Cetirizine; anti-histamine), Zimig (terbinafine; anti-infective), CCM (calcium citrate maleate; nutritional), Cobadex CZS (multivitamin with trace elements).In the year 2004, the company launched Priorix (measles, mumps, rubella vaccine). In the year 2005, the company launched oral contraceptives: Elogen (desogestrel and ethinylestradiol) and Zerogen (progesterone only pill). They entered into the diabetes therapeutic segment with the launch of Windia (rosiglitazone) and Windamet (rosiglitazone and metformin). In the year 2006, the company made an in-licensing alliance with Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Japan and launched Parit (rabeprazole; gastrointestinal therapy area). Also, GlaxoSmithKline divested their Agrivet Farm Care (AFC) animal health business. In the year 2007, the company launched Carzec (carvedilol) and Zemetril (cefprozil). In March 2007, the company opened new Medicinal Chemistry Laboratory at their R&D facility in Singapore. Also, they divested their other peripheral business of fine chemicals with consideration of Rs 240 crore on slump sale basis to Thermo Electron LLS India Private Ltd. In the year 2008, the company increased the installed capacity of Tablets and Capsules from 6750 million nos to 6950 million nos. They increased the production capacity of Solids including Powders and Ointments from 1550 tonnes to 2225 tonnes. In January 2008, the company launched two of their new innovative Diphtheria, Tetanus and acellular Pertussis (DTP) vaccines, such as Boostrix and Infanrix. Also the company in well positioned to launch the breast cancer drug, Tykerb and the rotavirus vaccine, Rotarix during the year. Also, they rolled out three new Business Partnering initiatives during the year. In the year 2009, the company launched new products, namely Benitec A (Olmesatan in combination with Amilodipine) in Cardiology, Dermocalm (Calamine lotion) in Dermatology, Ventorlin CFC free inhaler (Salbutamol) in Respiratory and Esblanem (Meropenem) in Antibiotic segments. Their Nashik site commenced manufacture and supply of Albendazole tablets to WHO for the Lymphatic Filriasis eradication programme.In the year 2010, the company increased the installed capacity of Solids including Powders and Ointments from 2225 tonnes to 2600 tonnes. They launched some new products namely, Mycamine inj (Micafungin) in-licensed from Astellas and Parit D capsules (Rabeprazole in combination with Domperidone) in-licensed from Eisai. Cefspan (Cefixime - oral antibiotic) was relaunched with good success. Other branded generics launched during the year were Modvate 3 cream (Beclomethasone in combination with Clotrimazole and Neomycin) and Modvate AF cream (Beclomethasone in combination witr Clotrimazole) in Dermatology. Formulations of Atorvastatin and Rosuvastatin tablets were launchec in Cardiology under the brand names Lilo and Rosutec respectively. The combination of Paracetamol with Tramadol was launched under the brand name Calpol T. In the year 2011, the company foray into branded generics market. Zobactin is ranked as the No. 2 brand (Dec MAT 2011, H.S.A) in a market which has more than 56 brands of Piperacillin+Tazobactum. In the Meropenem market, Esblanem is ranked at 6th position (Dec MAT 2011, H.S.A). After the successful launch of Tykerb in 2008, they expanded their presence further by introducing two new segments, Kidney Cancer and Hematology with launch of Votrient and Revolade.In 2012, the company Introduces Metered Dose Inhaler with dose counter. On 30 September 2015, the company announced the completion of its transaction with Novartis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (Novartis India) whereby the company has acquired Novartis vaccines business and divested its marketed oncology portfolio to Novartis India. This follows a global transaction between GlaxoSmithKline plc, UK (GSK) and Novartis AG, Switzerland (Novartis) which was completed in March 2015 on the same basis. The acquisition of the vaccines business of Novartis provides GSK with an exciting opportunity to build an even stronger, sustainable global vaccines business. The transaction will enhance GSKs vaccines portfolio and bring together its expertise in virology, bacterial infection and technological platforms to deliver a reliable supply of high quality vaccines.During the quarter ended 30 September 2016, the company successfully launched Priorix-Tetra, a combined measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine. During the quarter ended 31 December 2016, the company successfully launched EnteroPlus, a probiotic food supplement. The company also restored the manufacturing of a key brand, Neosporin, an antibiotic used to treat minor wounds.During the quarter ended 30 September 2017, the company announced its intention to dispose of its surplus land at Thane in Maharashtra to Oberoi Realty for Rs 555 crore subject to receipt of all regulatory and statutory approvals, as well as various conditions as agreed with the purchaser. During the quarter ended 31 December 2017, the company received the money in advance towards disposal of Thane land. During the quarter ended 31 March 2018, the company successfully launched Biopatch, a hydrophilic wound dressing that is used to cover a wound caused by the use of percutaneous medical devices. Biopatch is recommended in skin sterilization protocol to reduce the incidence of CRBSI. Patients at risk of CRBSI are the ones in ICUs, those receiving chemotherapy and patients undergoing dialysis through catheters.The Company has allotted fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each during the quarter ended 30th September 2018, pursuant to a bonus issue in ratio 1:1, as approved by the members through postal ballot. 8,47,03,017 Bonus shares have been issued by capitalization of profits transferred from general reserve.In December 2019, the Company launched Menveo a Quadrivalent Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine.During the FY2019, the Company spent Rs 291 crore as capital expenditure, mainly for the New Plant, Vemgal .With an investment of over Rs 1000 crore, our upcoming manufacturing facility at Vemgal, Karnataka, will be the first greenfield pharmaceutical manufacturing site that GSK has built globally over the past ten years. It is also the first facility designed for the new GSK Production Systems (GPS), whereby it will deliver the concepts of zero accidents, zero defects and zero waste.During FY2020,the company spent Rs 41 crore as capital expenditure, towards renovation of its corporate office into a modern workplace. In September 2020, the Company launched tetravalent influenza flu vaccine, Fluarix Tetra to help combat influenza.In June, 2021 Company launched the Nucala, first anti-IL5 drug, auto-injector device in India. It launched Trelegy Ellipta, the countrys first single inhaler triple therapy (SITT) for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients. It launched Augmentin ES deploying technology in reaching out to key specialists in ear, nose and throat (ENT) and Paediatrics practice. In 2022-23, the Company launched Shingrix, a vaccine for prevention of herpes zoster (HZ) and postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) in adults who are 50 years of age or older; launched Infanrix Hexa, vaccination of infants against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and disease caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b; launched Synflorix against pneumococcal diseases and acute otitis media caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae and Non-Typeable Haemophilus influenzae (NTHi); launched Boostrix for immunisation against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis in individuals; launched Havrix against disease caused by Hepatitis A Virus (HAV) from 1+ year of age; launched Menveo to prevent invasive meningococcal disease caused by Neisseria Meningitidis groups A, C, W-135 and Y; launched Fluarix Tetra for the prevention of influenza disease caused by the influenza A and B; launched Varilrix against varicella of healthy subjects and susceptible healthy close contacts.