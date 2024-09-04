iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Key Ratios

2,060
(0.34%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.04

-9.26

10.86

2.48

Op profit growth

27.37

-8.99

56.86

-12.39

EBIT growth

22.11

-3.58

40.34

-19.19

Net profit growth

373.19

284.25

-72.32

-10.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.24

20.44

20.38

14.4

EBIT margin

23.47

21.53

20.26

16.01

Net profit margin

51.69

12.24

2.89

11.58

RoCE

36.37

37.43

33.85

22.08

RoNW

20.46

5.42

1.21

4.01

RoA

20.03

5.31

1.2

3.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

100.04

21.14

5.5

39.76

Dividend per share

90

30

40

30

Cash EPS

96.01

16.5

0.62

36.65

Book value per share

157.19

87.26

107.47

236.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.62

68.13

226.4

34.39

P/CEPS

17.31

87.28

2,003.94

37.31

P/B

10.57

16.5

11.58

5.77

EV/EBIDTA

30.68

32.84

27.18

45.25

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

75.44

Tax payout

-51.89

-26.6

-32.83

-37.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

23.42

19.67

15.31

18.65

Inventory days

60.2

64.23

51.43

59.71

Creditor days

-76.1

-66.6

-64.23

-67.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-385.48

-178.43

-103.16

-1,862.82

Net debt / equity

-0.92

-0.75

-0.59

-0.44

Net debt / op. profit

-3.23

-1.87

-1.64

-2.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-41.37

-42.96

-40.56

-48.05

Employee costs

-18.61

-21.06

-19.49

-16.6

Other costs

-16.77

-15.53

-19.56

-20.92

Glaxosmi. Pharma : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.