Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.04
-9.26
10.86
2.48
Op profit growth
27.37
-8.99
56.86
-12.39
EBIT growth
22.11
-3.58
40.34
-19.19
Net profit growth
373.19
284.25
-72.32
-10.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.24
20.44
20.38
14.4
EBIT margin
23.47
21.53
20.26
16.01
Net profit margin
51.69
12.24
2.89
11.58
RoCE
36.37
37.43
33.85
22.08
RoNW
20.46
5.42
1.21
4.01
RoA
20.03
5.31
1.2
3.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
100.04
21.14
5.5
39.76
Dividend per share
90
30
40
30
Cash EPS
96.01
16.5
0.62
36.65
Book value per share
157.19
87.26
107.47
236.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.62
68.13
226.4
34.39
P/CEPS
17.31
87.28
2,003.94
37.31
P/B
10.57
16.5
11.58
5.77
EV/EBIDTA
30.68
32.84
27.18
45.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
75.44
Tax payout
-51.89
-26.6
-32.83
-37.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.42
19.67
15.31
18.65
Inventory days
60.2
64.23
51.43
59.71
Creditor days
-76.1
-66.6
-64.23
-67.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-385.48
-178.43
-103.16
-1,862.82
Net debt / equity
-0.92
-0.75
-0.59
-0.44
Net debt / op. profit
-3.23
-1.87
-1.64
-2.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-41.37
-42.96
-40.56
-48.05
Employee costs
-18.61
-21.06
-19.49
-16.6
Other costs
-16.77
-15.53
-19.56
-20.92
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.