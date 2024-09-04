Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.41
169.41
169.41
169.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,614.69
1,583.59
2,508.21
1,327.71
Net Worth
1,784.1
1,753
2,677.62
1,497.12
Minority Interest
Debt
18.67
15.54
20.08
34.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.14
18.2
18.89
15.57
Total Liabilities
1,819.91
1,786.74
2,716.59
1,547.32
Fixed Assets
335.18
350.25
361.13
400.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
837.72
542.78
390.09
24.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
163.08
151.38
131.67
117.24
Networking Capital
-577.27
-408.39
-645.41
-152.2
Inventories
514.3
437.7
512.71
523.34
Inventory Days
58.16
65.4
Sundry Debtors
222.06
192.38
205.24
215.6
Debtor Days
23.28
26.94
Other Current Assets
431.41
520.68
561.53
674.2
Sundry Creditors
-620.2
-420.28
-557.11
-450.16
Creditor Days
63.19
56.26
Other Current Liabilities
-1,124.84
-1,138.87
-1,367.78
-1,115.18
Cash
1,061.2
1,150.73
2,479.11
1,157.68
Total Assets
1,819.91
1,786.75
2,716.59
1,547.31
