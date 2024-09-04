Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,217.5
2,920.47
3,224.68
2,871.68
yoy growth (%)
10.17
-9.43
12.29
-1.07
Raw materials
-1,295.73
-1,249.36
-1,307.86
-1,240.75
As % of sales
40.27
42.77
40.55
43.2
Employee costs
-610.23
-616.16
-628.55
-523.39
As % of sales
18.96
21.09
19.49
18.22
Other costs
-555.71
-457.17
-629.8
-599.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.27
15.65
19.53
20.86
Operating profit
755.82
597.77
658.45
508.43
OPM
23.49
20.46
20.41
17.7
Depreciation
-68.18
-78.6
-82.67
-37.98
Interest expense
-1.98
-3.53
-6.33
-0.18
Other income
76.21
110.18
77.55
53.52
Profit before tax
761.86
625.82
646.99
523.78
Taxes
-396.86
-166.53
-212.44
-189.59
Tax rate
-52.09
-26.61
-32.83
-36.19
Minorities and other
1,313.95
70.87
0
0
Adj. profit
1,678.94
530.16
434.54
334.18
Exceptional items
11.57
-172.59
-324.49
17.79
Net profit
1,690.52
357.56
110.05
351.98
yoy growth (%)
372.78
224.9
-68.73
4.51
NPM
52.54
12.24
3.41
12.25
