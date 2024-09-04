iifl-logo-icon 1
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,204.75
(0.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:49:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,217.5

2,920.47

3,224.68

2,871.68

yoy growth (%)

10.17

-9.43

12.29

-1.07

Raw materials

-1,295.73

-1,249.36

-1,307.86

-1,240.75

As % of sales

40.27

42.77

40.55

43.2

Employee costs

-610.23

-616.16

-628.55

-523.39

As % of sales

18.96

21.09

19.49

18.22

Other costs

-555.71

-457.17

-629.8

-599.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.27

15.65

19.53

20.86

Operating profit

755.82

597.77

658.45

508.43

OPM

23.49

20.46

20.41

17.7

Depreciation

-68.18

-78.6

-82.67

-37.98

Interest expense

-1.98

-3.53

-6.33

-0.18

Other income

76.21

110.18

77.55

53.52

Profit before tax

761.86

625.82

646.99

523.78

Taxes

-396.86

-166.53

-212.44

-189.59

Tax rate

-52.09

-26.61

-32.83

-36.19

Minorities and other

1,313.95

70.87

0

0

Adj. profit

1,678.94

530.16

434.54

334.18

Exceptional items

11.57

-172.59

-324.49

17.79

Net profit

1,690.52

357.56

110.05

351.98

yoy growth (%)

372.78

224.9

-68.73

4.51

NPM

52.54

12.24

3.41

12.25

