Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
761.86
625.82
646.99
523.78
Depreciation
-68.18
-78.6
-82.67
-37.98
Tax paid
-396.86
-166.53
-212.44
-189.59
Working capital
776.94
111.42
187.45
-365.58
Other operating items
Operating
1,073.75
492.1
539.31
-69.37
Capital expenditure
-9
-851.7
1,046.45
102.92
Free cash flow
1,064.75
-359.59
1,585.76
33.54
Equity raised
2,145.39
2,640.77
3,640.53
3,883.23
Investing
365.6
0
-23.18
0
Financing
54.71
34.81
1.17
2.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
296.46
Net in cash
3,630.45
2,315.98
5,204.29
4,215.82
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.