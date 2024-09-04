iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,201.1
(-1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glaxosmi. Pharma FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

761.86

625.82

646.99

523.78

Depreciation

-68.18

-78.6

-82.67

-37.98

Tax paid

-396.86

-166.53

-212.44

-189.59

Working capital

776.94

111.42

187.45

-365.58

Other operating items

Operating

1,073.75

492.1

539.31

-69.37

Capital expenditure

-9

-851.7

1,046.45

102.92

Free cash flow

1,064.75

-359.59

1,585.76

33.54

Equity raised

2,145.39

2,640.77

3,640.53

3,883.23

Investing

365.6

0

-23.18

0

Financing

54.71

34.81

1.17

2.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

296.46

Net in cash

3,630.45

2,315.98

5,204.29

4,215.82

Glaxosmi. Pharma : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.