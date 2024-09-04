|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Oct 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|12
|120
|Special
|Outcome of Meeting The Board has recommended Special Interim dividend of Rs. 12/- (120%) per equity share on face value of Rs.10 each of the Company.
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|32
|320
|Final
|The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 32/- per equity share on face value of Rs.10 each for the year ended 31st March 2024, subject to approval of members at 99th Annual General Meeting.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.