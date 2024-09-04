|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Jun 2024
|17 May 2024
|The Board of Directors has fixed Frida1y, June 28, 2024 as the date of the 99th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. 99th Annual General Meeting to be held on 28th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2024) Outcome of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
