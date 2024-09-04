iifl-logo-icon 1
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd AGM

2,087
(-0.30%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Glaxosmi. Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Jun 202417 May 2024
The Board of Directors has fixed Frida1y, June 28, 2024 as the date of the 99th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. 99th Annual General Meeting to be held on 28th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2024) Outcome of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

