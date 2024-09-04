iifl-logo-icon 1
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

2,042.5
(-1.43%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Glaxosmi. Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 and to consider the declaration of interim dividend (if any) Outcome of Meeting The Board has recommended Special Interim dividend of Rs. 12/- (120%) per equity share on face value of Rs.10 each of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202417 Jul 2024
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202419 Apr 2024
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to clause 29 & 33 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations 2015 (LODR) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Friday 17th May 2024 inter-alia to consider amongst other things approval of audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202426 Dec 2023
Closure of Trading window GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.01.2024) outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Glaxosmi. Pharma: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
Read More

