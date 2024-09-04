Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 and to consider the declaration of interim dividend (if any) Outcome of Meeting The Board has recommended Special Interim dividend of Rs. 12/- (120%) per equity share on face value of Rs.10 each of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 17 Jul 2024

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to clause 29 & 33 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations 2015 (LODR) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Friday 17th May 2024 inter-alia to consider amongst other things approval of audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 26 Dec 2023