Summary

Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited together with its subsidiaries and associates is primarily engaged in business of rendering medical and healthcare services. Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, the flagship company of the Group, was incorporated on 19th July 2000 by Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty as its Founder. It has a network of 23 multi-speciality and super speciality hospitals with 7 heart centres spread across 18 locations in India and 1 multi-specialty hospital in Cayman Islands. During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, Company acquired the entire remaining 26% in Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical Hospital Private Limited (NHSHPL) from Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (IDECK) by paying Rs 3,025.60 Lacs as total purchase consideration to make NHSHPL as its wholly owned subsidiary. During the year under review, the company through its wholly owned subsidiary entered into an agreement with prominent Kenyan doctors and couple of leading international financial institutions to establish a multi-specialty hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary would initially own 26% equity stake in the operational entity for a consideration of USD 1.325 million. The multi-specialty hospital will be a state of the art tertiary care facility poised to cater to patients across different specialties. The 130 bedded hospital will provide affordable quality care that Narayana stands for, to the patients from Kenya and neighbouring African countries.

