Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Share Price

1,326.5
(1.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,315
  • Day's High1,355
  • 52 Wk High1,444.9
  • Prev. Close1,310.4
  • Day's Low1,306.5
  • 52 Wk Low 1,080
  • Turnover (lac)7,790.22
  • P/E62.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value99.5
  • EPS20.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27,108.46
  • Div. Yield0.31
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

1,315

Prev. Close

1,310.4

Turnover(Lac.)

7,790.22

Day's High

1,355

Day's Low

1,306.5

52 Week's High

1,444.9

52 Week's Low

1,080

Book Value

99.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27,108.46

P/E

62.44

EPS

20.98

Divi. Yield

0.31

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Corporate Action

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

4 Nov 2024|02:03 PM

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.85%

Non-Promoter- 17.58%

Institutions: 17.58%

Non-Institutions: 17.94%

Custodian: 0.61%

Share Price

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

203.1

203.07

202.95

202.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,637.11

1,265.67

1,022.13

886.7

Net Worth

1,840.21

1,468.74

1,225.08

1,089.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,411.98

1,654.61

2,239.35

1,847.57

yoy growth (%)

45.77

-26.11

21.2

12.25

Raw materials

-655.22

-477.68

-555.83

-456.41

As % of sales

27.16

28.86

24.82

24.7

Employee costs

-504.15

-402.95

-448.61

-368.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

205.49

-120.98

104

96.57

Depreciation

-118.8

-122.89

-127.71

-78.04

Tax paid

-71.9

42.31

-36.26

-36.99

Working capital

62.77

-57.9

-55.6

-28.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.77

-26.11

21.2

12.25

Op profit growth

-943.14

-111.85

46.13

-17.29

EBIT growth

-414.95

-150.62

31.71

-28.38

Net profit growth

-269.81

-216.13

15.95

-38.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,018.25

4,524.77

3,701.32

2,583.04

3,127.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,018.25

4,524.77

3,701.32

2,583.04

3,127.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

75.19

65.45

34.56

27.49

23.76

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

DEVI PRASAD SHETTY

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

Viren Shetty

Non Executive Director

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sridhar S

Managing Director & Group CEO

Emmanuel Rupert

Independent Director

Terri Smith Bresenham

Independent Director

Nachiket Mor

Independent Director

Shankar Arunachalam

Independent Director

Naveen Tewari

Non Executive Director

Anesh Shetty

Independent Director

NIVRUTI RAI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

Summary

Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited together with its subsidiaries and associates is primarily engaged in business of rendering medical and healthcare services. Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, the flagship company of the Group, was incorporated on 19th July 2000 by Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty as its Founder. It has a network of 23 multi-speciality and super speciality hospitals with 7 heart centres spread across 18 locations in India and 1 multi-specialty hospital in Cayman Islands. During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, Company acquired the entire remaining 26% in Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical Hospital Private Limited (NHSHPL) from Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (IDECK) by paying Rs 3,025.60 Lacs as total purchase consideration to make NHSHPL as its wholly owned subsidiary. During the year under review, the company through its wholly owned subsidiary entered into an agreement with prominent Kenyan doctors and couple of leading international financial institutions to establish a multi-specialty hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary would initially own 26% equity stake in the operational entity for a consideration of USD 1.325 million. The multi-specialty hospital will be a state of the art tertiary care facility poised to cater to patients across different specialties. The 130 bedded hospital will provide affordable quality care that Narayana stands for, to the patients from Kenya and neighbouring African countries.
Company FAQs

What is the Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd share price today?

The Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1326.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd is ₹27108.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd is 62.44 and 13.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd is ₹1080 and ₹1444.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd?

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.89%, 3 Years at 26.93%, 1 Year at 11.98%, 6 Month at 7.06%, 3 Month at 6.45% and 1 Month at 3.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.85 %
Institutions - 17.58 %
Public - 17.95 %

