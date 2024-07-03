Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹1,315
Prev. Close₹1,310.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,790.22
Day's High₹1,355
Day's Low₹1,306.5
52 Week's High₹1,444.9
52 Week's Low₹1,080
Book Value₹99.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27,108.46
P/E62.44
EPS20.98
Divi. Yield0.31
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
203.1
203.07
202.95
202.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,637.11
1,265.67
1,022.13
886.7
Net Worth
1,840.21
1,468.74
1,225.08
1,089.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,411.98
1,654.61
2,239.35
1,847.57
yoy growth (%)
45.77
-26.11
21.2
12.25
Raw materials
-655.22
-477.68
-555.83
-456.41
As % of sales
27.16
28.86
24.82
24.7
Employee costs
-504.15
-402.95
-448.61
-368.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
205.49
-120.98
104
96.57
Depreciation
-118.8
-122.89
-127.71
-78.04
Tax paid
-71.9
42.31
-36.26
-36.99
Working capital
62.77
-57.9
-55.6
-28.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.77
-26.11
21.2
12.25
Op profit growth
-943.14
-111.85
46.13
-17.29
EBIT growth
-414.95
-150.62
31.71
-28.38
Net profit growth
-269.81
-216.13
15.95
-38.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,018.25
4,524.77
3,701.32
2,583.04
3,127.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,018.25
4,524.77
3,701.32
2,583.04
3,127.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
75.19
65.45
34.56
27.49
23.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
DEVI PRASAD SHETTY
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
Viren Shetty
Non Executive Director
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sridhar S
Managing Director & Group CEO
Emmanuel Rupert
Independent Director
Terri Smith Bresenham
Independent Director
Nachiket Mor
Independent Director
Shankar Arunachalam
Independent Director
Naveen Tewari
Non Executive Director
Anesh Shetty
Independent Director
NIVRUTI RAI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
Summary
Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited together with its subsidiaries and associates is primarily engaged in business of rendering medical and healthcare services. Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, the flagship company of the Group, was incorporated on 19th July 2000 by Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty as its Founder. It has a network of 23 multi-speciality and super speciality hospitals with 7 heart centres spread across 18 locations in India and 1 multi-specialty hospital in Cayman Islands. During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, Company acquired the entire remaining 26% in Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical Hospital Private Limited (NHSHPL) from Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (IDECK) by paying Rs 3,025.60 Lacs as total purchase consideration to make NHSHPL as its wholly owned subsidiary. During the year under review, the company through its wholly owned subsidiary entered into an agreement with prominent Kenyan doctors and couple of leading international financial institutions to establish a multi-specialty hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary would initially own 26% equity stake in the operational entity for a consideration of USD 1.325 million. The multi-specialty hospital will be a state of the art tertiary care facility poised to cater to patients across different specialties. The 130 bedded hospital will provide affordable quality care that Narayana stands for, to the patients from Kenya and neighbouring African countries.
Read More
The Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1326.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd is ₹27108.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd is 62.44 and 13.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd is ₹1080 and ₹1444.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.89%, 3 Years at 26.93%, 1 Year at 11.98%, 6 Month at 7.06%, 3 Month at 6.45% and 1 Month at 3.08%.
