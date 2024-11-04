Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
203.1
203.07
202.95
202.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,637.11
1,265.67
1,022.13
886.7
Net Worth
1,840.21
1,468.74
1,225.08
1,089.64
Minority Interest
Debt
1,010.79
644.19
532.58
551.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
38.03
78.95
47.88
11.19
Total Liabilities
2,889.03
2,191.88
1,805.54
1,652.12
Fixed Assets
1,513.54
1,389.47
1,117
1,075.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,020.61
678.02
661.47
645.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
122.41
-73.28
-86.18
-124.4
Inventories
58.44
34.05
31.7
24.91
Inventory Days
4.79
5.49
Sundry Debtors
189.89
176.84
173.49
154.39
Debtor Days
26.25
34.05
Other Current Assets
480.76
300.51
188.42
146.93
Sundry Creditors
-404.77
-414.67
-339.29
-322.2
Creditor Days
51.34
71.07
Other Current Liabilities
-201.91
-170.01
-140.51
-128.43
Cash
232.47
197.69
113.27
56.19
Total Assets
2,889.03
2,191.9
1,805.55
1,652.12
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
