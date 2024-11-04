Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.29
-17.41
37.13
21.44
Op profit growth
257.52
-56.77
99.23
-7.24
EBIT growth
1,786.35
-89.74
106.09
-20.13
Net profit growth
-2,490.45
-112.02
131.59
-38.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.65
7.07
13.52
9.3
EBIT margin
13.63
1.03
8.34
5.54
Net profit margin
9.23
-0.55
3.8
2.25
RoCE
23.89
1.3
12.63
7.9
RoNW
6.55
-0.31
2.73
1.28
RoA
4.04
-0.17
1.43
0.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.74
-0.7
5.83
2.52
Dividend per share
1
0
1
0
Cash EPS
7.75
-9.68
-3.27
-2.37
Book value per share
72.84
54.81
55.58
50.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
44.59
-580.14
42.44
110.57
P/CEPS
96.28
-41.94
-75.61
-117.16
P/B
10.24
7.4
4.45
5.49
EV/EBIDTA
22.97
42.76
13.19
28.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-19.99
-84.85
-24.06
-36.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.27
38.2
31.57
34.87
Inventory days
6.51
9.24
9.17
11.05
Creditor days
-54.08
-61.47
-47.48
-50.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.61
-0.35
-3.05
-2.7
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.61
0.73
0.73
Net debt / op. profit
0.84
3.79
1.98
3.61
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-24.56
-26.24
-23.82
-24.39
Employee costs
-20.76
-24.28
-21.53
-20.41
Other costs
-37.01
-42.39
-41.11
-45.87
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.
