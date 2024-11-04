iifl-logo-icon 1
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Key Ratios

1,305.2
(0.43%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:19:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.29

-17.41

37.13

21.44

Op profit growth

257.52

-56.77

99.23

-7.24

EBIT growth

1,786.35

-89.74

106.09

-20.13

Net profit growth

-2,490.45

-112.02

131.59

-38.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.65

7.07

13.52

9.3

EBIT margin

13.63

1.03

8.34

5.54

Net profit margin

9.23

-0.55

3.8

2.25

RoCE

23.89

1.3

12.63

7.9

RoNW

6.55

-0.31

2.73

1.28

RoA

4.04

-0.17

1.43

0.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.74

-0.7

5.83

2.52

Dividend per share

1

0

1

0

Cash EPS

7.75

-9.68

-3.27

-2.37

Book value per share

72.84

54.81

55.58

50.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

44.59

-580.14

42.44

110.57

P/CEPS

96.28

-41.94

-75.61

-117.16

P/B

10.24

7.4

4.45

5.49

EV/EBIDTA

22.97

42.76

13.19

28.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.99

-84.85

-24.06

-36.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.27

38.2

31.57

34.87

Inventory days

6.51

9.24

9.17

11.05

Creditor days

-54.08

-61.47

-47.48

-50.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.61

-0.35

-3.05

-2.7

Net debt / equity

0.37

0.61

0.73

0.73

Net debt / op. profit

0.84

3.79

1.98

3.61

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-24.56

-26.24

-23.82

-24.39

Employee costs

-20.76

-24.28

-21.53

-20.41

Other costs

-37.01

-42.39

-41.11

-45.87

Narayana Hrudaya : related Articles

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

4 Nov 2024|02:03 PM

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More

