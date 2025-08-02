iifl-logo

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q1 Profit Slips 2.3% YoY to ₹192.6 Crore

2 Aug 2025 , 10:44 PM

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd posted a net profit of ₹192.6 crore for Q1FY26. This reflects a 2.3% decline from ₹201.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite the dip in profit, the company saw a 15.4% jump in revenue. The revenue recorded ₹1,507 crore in the June quarter. This is up from ₹1,306 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA rose 10.8% YoY to ₹360 crore in Q1. This is compared to ₹325 crore last year. However, the EBITDA margin slipped slightly to 23.8% from 24.8%. This dip is indicating some pressure on operational efficiency.

In India, revenue grew 7.8% YoY to ₹1,132.6 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, India operations recorded a modest 2.1% growth. The company’s Cayman Islands unit remained a key growth driver, with revenue up 48.4% YoY to ₹396.8 crore from ₹267.4 crore. Sequentially, the offshore unit saw a 4.5% rise in revenue.

As of June-end 2025, the company’s net debt stood at ₹343 crore, resulting in a net debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.09, indicating strong financial stability. Of this, $72.9 million was in foreign currency loans.

