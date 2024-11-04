iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,311.55
(0.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

Narayana Hrudaya FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

205.49

-120.98

104

96.57

Depreciation

-118.8

-122.89

-127.71

-78.04

Tax paid

-71.9

42.31

-36.26

-36.99

Working capital

62.77

-57.9

-55.6

-28.76

Other operating items

Operating

77.56

-259.47

-115.57

-47.22

Capital expenditure

114.31

21.34

385.14

366

Free cash flow

191.87

-238.13

269.56

318.77

Equity raised

1,772.4

1,925.46

1,810.09

1,712.01

Investing

16.15

25.99

58.38

206.95

Financing

422.47

323.38

116.07

371.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,402.89

2,036.7

2,254.11

2,609.62

Narayana Hrudaya : related Articles

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

4 Nov 2024|02:03 PM

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More

