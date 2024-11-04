Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
205.49
-120.98
104
96.57
Depreciation
-118.8
-122.89
-127.71
-78.04
Tax paid
-71.9
42.31
-36.26
-36.99
Working capital
62.77
-57.9
-55.6
-28.76
Other operating items
Operating
77.56
-259.47
-115.57
-47.22
Capital expenditure
114.31
21.34
385.14
366
Free cash flow
191.87
-238.13
269.56
318.77
Equity raised
1,772.4
1,925.46
1,810.09
1,712.01
Investing
16.15
25.99
58.38
206.95
Financing
422.47
323.38
116.07
371.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,402.89
2,036.7
2,254.11
2,609.62
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
