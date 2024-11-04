Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
63.85%
63.85%
63.85%
63.85%
63.85%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
17.58%
18.24%
20.42%
21.74%
22.48%
Non-Institutions
17.94%
17.28%
15.11%
13.78%
13.04%
Total Non-Promoter
35.53%
35.53%
35.53%
35.53%
35.53%
Custodian
0.61%
0.61%
0.61%
0.61%
0.61%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
