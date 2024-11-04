iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,351.3
(3.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,411.98

1,654.61

2,239.35

1,847.57

yoy growth (%)

45.77

-26.11

21.2

12.25

Raw materials

-655.22

-477.68

-555.83

-456.41

As % of sales

27.16

28.86

24.82

24.7

Employee costs

-504.15

-402.95

-448.61

-368.86

As % of sales

20.9

24.35

20.03

19.96

Other costs

-996.02

-804.41

-978.2

-846.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.29

48.61

43.68

45.82

Operating profit

256.57

-30.43

256.69

175.65

OPM

10.63

-1.83

11.46

9.5

Depreciation

-118.8

-122.89

-127.71

-78.04

Interest expense

-38.65

-43.46

-49.11

-19.67

Other income

106.37

75.81

24.14

18.63

Profit before tax

205.49

-120.98

104

96.57

Taxes

-71.9

42.31

-36.26

-36.99

Tax rate

-34.98

-34.97

-34.86

-38.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

133.59

-78.67

67.74

59.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.15

Net profit

133.59

-78.67

67.74

58.42

yoy growth (%)

-269.81

-216.13

15.95

-38.57

NPM

5.53

-4.75

3.02

3.16

Narayana Hrudaya : related Articles

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|02:03 PM

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.