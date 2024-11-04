Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,411.98
1,654.61
2,239.35
1,847.57
yoy growth (%)
45.77
-26.11
21.2
12.25
Raw materials
-655.22
-477.68
-555.83
-456.41
As % of sales
27.16
28.86
24.82
24.7
Employee costs
-504.15
-402.95
-448.61
-368.86
As % of sales
20.9
24.35
20.03
19.96
Other costs
-996.02
-804.41
-978.2
-846.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.29
48.61
43.68
45.82
Operating profit
256.57
-30.43
256.69
175.65
OPM
10.63
-1.83
11.46
9.5
Depreciation
-118.8
-122.89
-127.71
-78.04
Interest expense
-38.65
-43.46
-49.11
-19.67
Other income
106.37
75.81
24.14
18.63
Profit before tax
205.49
-120.98
104
96.57
Taxes
-71.9
42.31
-36.26
-36.99
Tax rate
-34.98
-34.97
-34.86
-38.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
133.59
-78.67
67.74
59.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.15
Net profit
133.59
-78.67
67.74
58.42
yoy growth (%)
-269.81
-216.13
15.95
-38.57
NPM
5.53
-4.75
3.02
3.16
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
