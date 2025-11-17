Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 FY26 Net Profit Jumps 30%; Shares Rise 10.6%

Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya, the hospital chain behind the Narayana Health network, gained nearly 10% on Monday as of 10.66% on November 17. Investors reacted positively after the company reported solid results for the September quarter.

The company’s revenue for Q2 FY26 rose to ₹1,643.79 crore. This marks a 20 percent increase compared with the same quarter last year. Revenue also grew 9 percent compared with Q1 FY26. This surge shows steady quarter-on-quarter momentum.

Profit margins improved alongside revenue growth. EBITDA climbed to ₹426.49 crore. This is up 28 percent year-on-year and 18 percent sequentially. The EBITDA margin expanded to 25.9 percent. This is higher than both 24.3 percent in the same quarter last year and 23.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The net profit showed strong momentum as well, reaching ₹258.83 crore. This was almost 30 percent higher than the same quarter last year and 32 percent above Q1 FY26.

Looking ahead, the company said it plans to increase its hospital bed capacity to over 7,650 by FY30. This is up from the current 5,750 beds. This expansion is part of Narayana Hrudayalaya’s strategy to strengthen its network and cater to growing demand for healthcare services across India.

