Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,018.25
4,524.77
3,701.32
2,583.04
3,127.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,018.25
4,524.77
3,701.32
2,583.04
3,127.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
75.19
65.45
34.56
27.49
23.76
Total Income
5,093.44
4,590.21
3,735.88
2,610.52
3,151.57
Total Expenditure
3,865.89
3,559.13
3,056.32
2,407.08
2,719.2
PBIDT
1,227.55
1,031.08
679.56
203.44
432.37
Interest
96.88
69.46
66.3
75.98
85.27
PBDT
1,130.67
961.62
613.26
127.46
347.1
Depreciation
242.14
210.04
183.48
183.53
185.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
137.6
140.48
50.04
0.07
37.38
Deferred Tax
-38.7
4.53
37.62
-41.85
4.87
Reported Profit After Tax
789.62
606.57
342.12
-14.29
119.05
Minority Interest After NP
0.36
0.32
0.19
0.01
0.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
789.26
606.25
341.93
-14.3
118.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-8.02
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
789.26
606.25
341.93
-14.3
126.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
38.86
29.85
16.85
-0.7
5.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
40
25
10
0
10
Equity
204.36
204.36
204.36
204.36
204.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.46
22.78
18.35
7.87
13.82
PBDTM(%)
22.53
21.25
16.56
4.93
11.09
PATM(%)
15.73
13.4
9.24
-0.55
3.8
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
