iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Dividend

1,310.15
(1.72%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Narayana Hrudaya CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 May 20242 Aug 20242 Aug 2024440Final
The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4/- (Rupees Four Only) per share, for the year ended 31st March, 2024, for approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The payment of said dividend will be made within the statutorily prescribed time of 30 days from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The Company has fixed Friday, 2nd August 2024 as the record date to ascertain the shareholders who will be entitled to receive a dividend.

Narayana Hrudaya: Related News

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|02:03 PM

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.