|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|4
|40
|Final
|The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4/- (Rupees Four Only) per share, for the year ended 31st March, 2024, for approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The payment of said dividend will be made within the statutorily prescribed time of 30 days from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The Company has fixed Friday, 2nd August 2024 as the record date to ascertain the shareholders who will be entitled to receive a dividend.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
