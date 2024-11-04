Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Scheme of arrangement of Meridian Medical Research & Hospital Ltd. (Subsidiary Company) with Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we hereby inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company vide Circular Resolution passed on today i.e. 14th June 2024 have appointed Dr. Anesh Shetty as an Additional Director of the Company in the capacity of Non-Executive Non Independent Director w.e.f. 15th June 2024

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 18 May 2024

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 b)Recommend dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and c) Consider the proposal to raise money by means of the issue of debt securities on private placement basis in one or more tranches subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board in its meeting held on 24th May 2024 has recommended dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 for the approval of the shareholder in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024