Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Board Meeting

Narayana Hrudaya CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Scheme of arrangement of Meridian Medical Research & Hospital Ltd. (Subsidiary Company) with Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited
Board Meeting31 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we hereby inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company vide Circular Resolution passed on today i.e. 14th June 2024 have appointed Dr. Anesh Shetty as an Additional Director of the Company in the capacity of Non-Executive Non Independent Director w.e.f. 15th June 2024
Board Meeting24 May 202418 May 2024
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 b)Recommend dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and c) Consider the proposal to raise money by means of the issue of debt securities on private placement basis in one or more tranches subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board in its meeting held on 24th May 2024 has recommended dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 for the approval of the shareholder in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

4 Nov 2024|02:03 PM

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.

