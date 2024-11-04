|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Aug 2024
|24 May 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Annual General Meeting Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Summary of proceedings of 24th Annual General meeting of Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited held on Friday, August 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Voting results and scrutinizers report on the resolutions passed at the 24th Annual General meeting held on August 30 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
