Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd AGM

1,292.05
(1.62%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:31 PM

Narayana Hrudaya CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Aug 202424 May 2024
Please find enclosed herewith audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Annual General Meeting Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Summary of proceedings of 24th Annual General meeting of Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited held on Friday, August 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Voting results and scrutinizers report on the resolutions passed at the 24th Annual General meeting held on August 30 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Narayana Hrudaya: Related News

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Profit Drops 12.3% to ₹198.8 Crore

4 Nov 2024|02:03 PM

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd stock has gained a total of 17% in the last one year, and 0.95% gain since the beginning of the year.

