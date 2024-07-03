SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,885.05
Prev. Close₹2,873.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,389.32
Day's High₹2,978.95
Day's Low₹2,857.2
52 Week's High₹3,485
52 Week's Low₹1,998.35
Book Value₹310.96
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36,966.49
P/E42
EPS68.36
Divi. Yield1.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.27
25.27
17.17
17.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,388.3
3,221.18
3,152.01
2,867.59
Net Worth
3,413.57
3,246.45
3,169.18
2,884.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,140.64
2,718.59
2,196.42
1,825.35
yoy growth (%)
15.52
23.77
20.32
1.16
Raw materials
-832.56
-730.08
-663.97
-399.29
As % of sales
26.5
26.85
30.22
21.87
Employee costs
-585.87
-498.11
-437.82
-342.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
900.54
902.09
616.59
562.44
Depreciation
-120.96
-111.49
-91.29
-57.14
Tax paid
-180.68
-226.45
-171.54
-134.92
Working capital
278.87
306.22
272.08
231.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.52
23.77
20.32
1.16
Op profit growth
-2.83
72.09
-2.56
-13.8
EBIT growth
0.07
45.27
11.19
-12.34
Net profit growth
6.54
53.16
3.18
-14.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,208.71
3,742.64
3,340.99
2,889.69
2,587.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,208.71
3,742.64
3,340.99
2,889.69
2,587.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
84.6
98.64
115.68
25.98
92.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mannalal B Agrawal
Vice Chairman
Madhusudan B Agrawal
Managing Director
Yogesh Agrawal
Independent Director
Chandrakanth M Khetan
Vice President & CS
Gaurang Shah
Joint Managing Director
Rajesh M Agrawal
Independent Director
K H Viswanathan
Independent Director
Prabhakar Dalal
Independent Director
Anjana Grewal
Independent Director
David Rasquinha
Independent Director
Medha Joshi
Independent Director
Simi Thapar
Independent Director
Rajesh Shashikant Dalal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company primarily with a well-diversified Branded Generics business spread across India, the Rest of Asia, and Africa. The Company is involved in development, manufacturing and marketing of marketing of quality finished dosages in domestic and international markets. It produces a comprehensive range of specialty products targeting different therapeutic segments. It has strong chronic-focused product portfolio led by a first-to-market strategy and front-end presence which helps it outgrow the market. The companys business includes Branded Generics in emerging markets of Asia and Africa, Generics in the developed markets of USA and Institution sales. The branded generics business is spread in India and more than 30 emerging countries across Africa, CIS, the Middle East and South East Asia. In India, the Company has presence in high growth specialty segments of cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology and pain management.In branded generic business in emerging markets in Asia and Africa, Ajanta Pharmas products cater to therapeutic segments like Anti-Biotic, Anti-Malarial, Anti-Diabetic, Cardiology, Gynecology, Orthopedics, Pediatric, Respiratory & General Health products. The companys institutional business comprises of supplies to various government bodies in India and supply of Anti-Malarial products under WHO approved programs in Africa.Ajanta Pharma operates 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India and Maurit
Read More
The Ajanta Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2959.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajanta Pharma Ltd is ₹36966.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ajanta Pharma Ltd is 42 and 10.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajanta Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajanta Pharma Ltd is ₹1998.35 and ₹3485 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ajanta Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.55%, 3 Years at 24.86%, 1 Year at 28.70%, 6 Month at 28.23%, 3 Month at -14.24% and 1 Month at -3.17%.
