Ajanta Pharma Ltd Share Price

2,959.4
(2.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,885.05
  • Day's High2,978.95
  • 52 Wk High3,485
  • Prev. Close2,873.75
  • Day's Low2,857.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,998.35
  • Turnover (lac)4,389.32
  • P/E42
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value310.96
  • EPS68.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36,966.49
  • Div. Yield1.8
Ajanta Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ajanta Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 28

Record Date: 06 Nov, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ajanta Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ajanta Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.25%

Non-Promoter- 26.23%

Institutions: 26.22%

Non-Institutions: 7.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ajanta Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.27

25.27

17.17

17.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,388.3

3,221.18

3,152.01

2,867.59

Net Worth

3,413.57

3,246.45

3,169.18

2,884.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,140.64

2,718.59

2,196.42

1,825.35

yoy growth (%)

15.52

23.77

20.32

1.16

Raw materials

-832.56

-730.08

-663.97

-399.29

As % of sales

26.5

26.85

30.22

21.87

Employee costs

-585.87

-498.11

-437.82

-342.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

900.54

902.09

616.59

562.44

Depreciation

-120.96

-111.49

-91.29

-57.14

Tax paid

-180.68

-226.45

-171.54

-134.92

Working capital

278.87

306.22

272.08

231.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.52

23.77

20.32

1.16

Op profit growth

-2.83

72.09

-2.56

-13.8

EBIT growth

0.07

45.27

11.19

-12.34

Net profit growth

6.54

53.16

3.18

-14.46

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,208.71

3,742.64

3,340.99

2,889.69

2,587.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,208.71

3,742.64

3,340.99

2,889.69

2,587.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

84.6

98.64

115.68

25.98

92.19

Ajanta Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ajanta Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mannalal B Agrawal

Vice Chairman

Madhusudan B Agrawal

Managing Director

Yogesh Agrawal

Independent Director

Chandrakanth M Khetan

Vice President & CS

Gaurang Shah

Joint Managing Director

Rajesh M Agrawal

Independent Director

K H Viswanathan

Independent Director

Prabhakar Dalal

Independent Director

Anjana Grewal

Independent Director

David Rasquinha

Independent Director

Medha Joshi

Independent Director

Simi Thapar

Independent Director

Rajesh Shashikant Dalal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ajanta Pharma Ltd

Summary

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company primarily with a well-diversified Branded Generics business spread across India, the Rest of Asia, and Africa. The Company is involved in development, manufacturing and marketing of marketing of quality finished dosages in domestic and international markets. It produces a comprehensive range of specialty products targeting different therapeutic segments. It has strong chronic-focused product portfolio led by a first-to-market strategy and front-end presence which helps it outgrow the market. The companys business includes Branded Generics in emerging markets of Asia and Africa, Generics in the developed markets of USA and Institution sales. The branded generics business is spread in India and more than 30 emerging countries across Africa, CIS, the Middle East and South East Asia. In India, the Company has presence in high growth specialty segments of cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology and pain management.In branded generic business in emerging markets in Asia and Africa, Ajanta Pharmas products cater to therapeutic segments like Anti-Biotic, Anti-Malarial, Anti-Diabetic, Cardiology, Gynecology, Orthopedics, Pediatric, Respiratory & General Health products. The companys institutional business comprises of supplies to various government bodies in India and supply of Anti-Malarial products under WHO approved programs in Africa.Ajanta Pharma operates 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India and Maurit
Company FAQs

What is the Ajanta Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Ajanta Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2959.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ajanta Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajanta Pharma Ltd is ₹36966.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ajanta Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ajanta Pharma Ltd is 42 and 10.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ajanta Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajanta Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajanta Pharma Ltd is ₹1998.35 and ₹3485 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ajanta Pharma Ltd?

Ajanta Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.55%, 3 Years at 24.86%, 1 Year at 28.70%, 6 Month at 28.23%, 3 Month at -14.24% and 1 Month at -3.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ajanta Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ajanta Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.26 %
Institutions - 26.22 %
Public - 7.52 %

