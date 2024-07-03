Summary

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company primarily with a well-diversified Branded Generics business spread across India, the Rest of Asia, and Africa. The Company is involved in development, manufacturing and marketing of marketing of quality finished dosages in domestic and international markets. It produces a comprehensive range of specialty products targeting different therapeutic segments. It has strong chronic-focused product portfolio led by a first-to-market strategy and front-end presence which helps it outgrow the market. The companys business includes Branded Generics in emerging markets of Asia and Africa, Generics in the developed markets of USA and Institution sales. The branded generics business is spread in India and more than 30 emerging countries across Africa, CIS, the Middle East and South East Asia. In India, the Company has presence in high growth specialty segments of cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology and pain management.In branded generic business in emerging markets in Asia and Africa, Ajanta Pharmas products cater to therapeutic segments like Anti-Biotic, Anti-Malarial, Anti-Diabetic, Cardiology, Gynecology, Orthopedics, Pediatric, Respiratory & General Health products. The companys institutional business comprises of supplies to various government bodies in India and supply of Anti-Malarial products under WHO approved programs in Africa.Ajanta Pharma operates 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India and Maurit

Read More