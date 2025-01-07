Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,140.64
2,718.59
2,196.42
1,825.35
yoy growth (%)
15.52
23.77
20.32
1.16
Raw materials
-832.56
-730.08
-663.97
-399.29
As % of sales
26.5
26.85
30.22
21.87
Employee costs
-585.87
-498.11
-437.82
-342.89
As % of sales
18.65
18.32
19.93
18.78
Other costs
-831.32
-573.49
-561.85
-536.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.46
21.09
25.58
29.38
Operating profit
890.89
916.91
532.78
546.81
OPM
28.36
33.72
24.25
29.95
Depreciation
-120.96
-111.49
-91.29
-57.14
Interest expense
-9.12
-6.9
-9.1
-0.24
Other income
139.73
103.57
184.2
73.01
Profit before tax
900.54
902.09
616.59
562.44
Taxes
-180.68
-226.45
-171.54
-134.92
Tax rate
-20.06
-25.1
-27.82
-23.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
719.86
675.64
445.05
427.52
Exceptional items
0
0
-3.92
0
Net profit
719.86
675.64
441.13
427.52
yoy growth (%)
6.54
53.16
3.18
-14.46
NPM
22.92
24.85
20.08
23.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.