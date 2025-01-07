iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajanta Pharma Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,022.95
(2.57%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,140.64

2,718.59

2,196.42

1,825.35

yoy growth (%)

15.52

23.77

20.32

1.16

Raw materials

-832.56

-730.08

-663.97

-399.29

As % of sales

26.5

26.85

30.22

21.87

Employee costs

-585.87

-498.11

-437.82

-342.89

As % of sales

18.65

18.32

19.93

18.78

Other costs

-831.32

-573.49

-561.85

-536.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.46

21.09

25.58

29.38

Operating profit

890.89

916.91

532.78

546.81

OPM

28.36

33.72

24.25

29.95

Depreciation

-120.96

-111.49

-91.29

-57.14

Interest expense

-9.12

-6.9

-9.1

-0.24

Other income

139.73

103.57

184.2

73.01

Profit before tax

900.54

902.09

616.59

562.44

Taxes

-180.68

-226.45

-171.54

-134.92

Tax rate

-20.06

-25.1

-27.82

-23.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

719.86

675.64

445.05

427.52

Exceptional items

0

0

-3.92

0

Net profit

719.86

675.64

441.13

427.52

yoy growth (%)

6.54

53.16

3.18

-14.46

NPM

22.92

24.85

20.08

23.42

