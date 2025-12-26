iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Ajanta Pharma Enters Semaglutide Licensing Pact With Biocon for Global Markets

26 Dec 2025 , 10:33 AM

Ajanta Pharma Ltd on December 23 said it has entered into an in licensing agreement with Biocon Ltd for semaglutide, a GLP 1 receptor agonist used in the treatment of diabetes and related metabolic conditions.

In an exchange filing, Ajanta Pharma said Biocon will supply semaglutide to the company for exclusive marketing rights in 23 countries and semi exclusive rights in three additional markets across Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

The agreement strengthens Ajanta Pharma’s presence in regulated and semi regulated international markets where the company already has an established distribution network and strong commercial reach.

Semaglutide is indicated to improve glycaemic control in adults and belongs to the GLP 1 class of therapies, which has seen rising global demand due to its effectiveness in diabetes management.

Ajanta Pharma said the product patent for semaglutide is expected to expire in most of the covered markets in March 2026, opening up opportunities for wider commercialisation. The company plans to launch the product after securing all necessary regulatory approvals, which are expected to be received between late 2026 and early 2027.

Ajanta Pharma said the partnership aligns with its strategy of expanding its specialty and complex product portfolio in international markets with high growth potential. The company added that GLP 1 therapies have witnessed rapid global adoption and have emerged as high value products across major healthcare markets.

Ajanta Pharma’s management expressed confidence that semaglutide can be scaled into a meaningful growth driver by leveraging the company’s strong on ground presence and marketing capabilities in the covered regions.

Biocon said the partnership forms part of its broader strategy to expand the global footprint of its GLP 1 portfolio and enhance returns from its investments in complex peptide development. The collaboration is expected to help Biocon accelerate market access for semaglutide while allowing Ajanta Pharma to strengthen its branded generics pipeline in emerging and regulated markets.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Ajanta Pharma
  • Ajanta Pharma Ltd
  • Biocon
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Coal India Board Approves In Principle Listing of MCL and SECL

Coal India Board Approves In Principle Listing of MCL and SECL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:32 AM
NTPC to Set Up Plasma Gasification Based Green Hydrogen Plant in Uttar Pradesh

NTPC to Set Up Plasma Gasification Based Green Hydrogen Plant in Uttar Pradesh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2025|12:06 PM
Zydus Lifesciences Partners Bioeq to Commercialise Ranibizumab Biosimilar in US

Zydus Lifesciences Partners Bioeq to Commercialise Ranibizumab Biosimilar in US

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2025|10:44 AM
GPT Infraprojects Wins ₹199.2 Crore Railway Bridge Contract From North Eastern Railway

GPT Infraprojects Wins ₹199.2 Crore Railway Bridge Contract From North Eastern Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2025|10:37 AM
VA Tech Wabag Named Preferred EPC Partner for Hadda ISTP Project in Saudi Arabia

VA Tech Wabag Named Preferred EPC Partner for Hadda ISTP Project in Saudi Arabia

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2025|10:31 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.