Ajanta Pharma Enters Semaglutide Licensing Pact With Biocon for Global Markets

Ajanta Pharma Ltd on December 23 said it has entered into an in licensing agreement with Biocon Ltd for semaglutide, a GLP 1 receptor agonist used in the treatment of diabetes and related metabolic conditions.

In an exchange filing, Ajanta Pharma said Biocon will supply semaglutide to the company for exclusive marketing rights in 23 countries and semi exclusive rights in three additional markets across Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

The agreement strengthens Ajanta Pharma’s presence in regulated and semi regulated international markets where the company already has an established distribution network and strong commercial reach.

Semaglutide is indicated to improve glycaemic control in adults and belongs to the GLP 1 class of therapies, which has seen rising global demand due to its effectiveness in diabetes management.

Ajanta Pharma said the product patent for semaglutide is expected to expire in most of the covered markets in March 2026, opening up opportunities for wider commercialisation. The company plans to launch the product after securing all necessary regulatory approvals, which are expected to be received between late 2026 and early 2027.

Ajanta Pharma said the partnership aligns with its strategy of expanding its specialty and complex product portfolio in international markets with high growth potential. The company added that GLP 1 therapies have witnessed rapid global adoption and have emerged as high value products across major healthcare markets.

Ajanta Pharma’s management expressed confidence that semaglutide can be scaled into a meaningful growth driver by leveraging the company’s strong on ground presence and marketing capabilities in the covered regions.

Biocon said the partnership forms part of its broader strategy to expand the global footprint of its GLP 1 portfolio and enhance returns from its investments in complex peptide development. The collaboration is expected to help Biocon accelerate market access for semaglutide while allowing Ajanta Pharma to strengthen its branded generics pipeline in emerging and regulated markets.