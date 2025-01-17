Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.61
11.66
21.73
7.18
Op profit growth
-6.93
46.13
3.78
-4.14
EBIT growth
1.23
33.63
9.12
-4.09
Net profit growth
8.99
39.8
-0.2
-7.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.81
34.55
26.4
30.97
EBIT margin
27.52
31.43
26.26
29.3
Net profit margin
21.33
22.62
18.07
22.04
RoCE
28.1
30.82
27.88
33.49
RoNW
5.69
5.84
5.03
6.49
RoA
5.44
5.54
4.79
6.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
83.01
75.2
53.33
52.98
Dividend per share
9.5
9.5
13
0
Cash EPS
68.15
61.6
42.25
46.07
Book value per share
378.77
343.14
295.23
229.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.52
15.89
17.07
17.68
P/CEPS
17.69
19.4
21.55
20.33
P/B
3.18
3.48
3.08
4.07
EV/EBIDTA
14.6
14.97
15.2
17.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
11.53
12.67
24.78
0
Tax payout
-21.63
-27.36
-29.38
-24.72
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.04
95.6
87.1
67.21
Inventory days
85.07
79.71
59.68
48.21
Creditor days
-59.26
-78.95
-66.05
-60.65
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-90.16
-109.84
-57.07
-1,519.41
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Net debt / op. profit
-0.2
-0.17
-0.19
-0.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-24.91
-22.32
-25.33
-19.11
Employee costs
-19.32
-18.97
-18.76
-17.7
Other costs
-27.94
-24.14
-29.49
-32.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.