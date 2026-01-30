Ajanta Pharma Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore

Ajanta Pharma Ltd reported a healthy improvement in earnings for the third quarter of FY26, supported by strong revenue growth and stable operating margins.

Net profit for the December quarter rose 17.6% year on year to ₹274 crore, compared with ₹233 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 20% year on year to ₹1,375 crore in Q3 FY26, up from ₹1,146 crore in the year ago period, reflecting robust performance across key markets.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the quarter stood at ₹382.5 crore, marking a 19.2% year on year increase compared with ₹321 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin for the quarter was largely stable at 27.8%, marginally lower than 28% recorded in the same quarter last year.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue from operations rose 16% year on year to ₹4,031 crore, compared with ₹3,478 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. EBITDA for the nine month period increased 10% to ₹1,061 crore from ₹962 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 26%.

The company reported a mark to market foreign exchange loss of ₹61 crore during the nine month period. Excluding the forex impact, EBITDA stood at ₹1,123 crore, reflecting a 15% year on year growth, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%.

Profit after tax for the nine months ended December 2025 rose 14% year on year to ₹789 crore, compared with ₹695 crore in the year ago period. PAT margin for the nine month period stood at 20%, while return on capital employed was reported at 34% and return on net worth at 26%.

According to IQVIA MAT December 2025 data, Ajanta Pharma’s India branded generics business outperformed the Indian Pharmaceutical Market by 28%.

The outperformance was driven by higher volume growth, with volumes growing 47% faster than the overall market, and strong traction from new product launches that exceeded IPM growth by 59%.

As of the end of the nine months of FY26, the company had filed three abbreviated new drug applications, received approvals for two, and launched three products.

The total number of ANDAs commercialised stood at 49, while 19 ANDAs were pending approval with the US Food and Drug Administration. Ajanta Pharma also had six ANDAs under tentative approval during the period.

Research and development spending remained steady as a proportion of revenue, reflecting continued focus on pipeline development. R&D expenditure for Q3 FY26 stood at ₹63 crore, compared with ₹53 crore in Q3 FY25, accounting for 5% of quarterly revenue. For the nine month period, R&D expenses increased to ₹182 crore from ₹161 crore a year earlier, remaining at around 5% of revenue.

