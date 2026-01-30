iifl-logo

Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

30 Jan 2026 , 04:41 PM

Ajanta Pharma Ltd on Friday, January 30, reported a 17.6% year on year rise in net profit for the third quarter, with profit increasing to ₹274 crore from ₹233 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue for the quarter grew 20% year on year to ₹1,375 crore, compared with ₹1,146 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation stood at ₹382.5 crore, marking a 19.2% increase over ₹321 crore reported a year earlier. EBITDA margin for the quarter came in at 27.8%, slightly lower than 28% recorded in the year ago period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue from operations increased 16% year on year to ₹4,031 crore from ₹3,478 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA for the nine month period rose 10% to ₹1,061 crore from ₹962 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 26%. The company reported a mark to market foreign exchange loss of ₹61 crore during the period. Excluding this impact, EBITDA stood at ₹1,123 crore, reflecting a 15% year on year growth, with EBITDA margin improving to 28%.

Profit after tax for the nine months ended December 2025 increased 14% year on year to ₹789 crore from ₹695 crore in the year ago period, with PAT margin at 20%. Return on capital employed stood at 34%, while return on net worth was reported at 26%.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2025 data, Ajanta Pharma’s India branded generics business outperformed the Indian Pharmaceutical Market by 28%. The company said this outperformance was driven by strong volume growth, with volumes rising 47% faster than the market, along with new product launches that exceeded market growth by 59%.

As of the end of nine months of FY2026, the company had filed three abbreviated new drug applications, received approvals for two, and launched three products. The total number of ANDAs commercialised stood at 49, while 19 ANDAs were awaiting approval with the US Food and Drug Administration. Six ANDAs were under tentative approval.

Research and development expenditure remained steady as a proportion of revenue. R&D spending in the third quarter of FY2026 stood at ₹63 crore compared with ₹53 crore in the same quarter last year, accounting for 5% of revenue. For the nine month period, R&D expenses rose to ₹182 crore from ₹161 crore a year earlier, also representing 5% of revenue.

