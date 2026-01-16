Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) of mutual funds offer an elegant combination of disciplined savings, periodic investments, and cash flow pragmatism. Let me talk about the last point. Most people earn their incomes on a monthly basis. Hence expecting them to invest a large sum of money lumpsum is impractical. A better approach to invest in mutual funds is to allocate small chunks each month and gradually grow it over a period of time.
SIP flows give the advantage of synchronizing with your income flows. More importantly, they offer rupee-cost averaging. That means, when the markets are up, you get more value on your investment and when markets are down, you get more units for your fixed allocation each month. It is like “Heads I win, Tails I do not lose” situation. However, for SIPs to be successful, they have to be sustained for a long period of 15-20 years.
To understand the importance of SIPs in India, one must look at the SIP folios versus the overall folios. Overall mutual fund folios in India are more than 26 Crore and SIP folios are around 10.3 Crore. That means, these SIPs account for close to 40% of the total folios of mutual funds. Of course, the share of SIP AUM to overall AUM is much smaller at around 20%, but that is because SIP is more of a retail product. Now for the SIP flow numbers.
Since July 2025, SIP flows have struggled between ₹28,000 Crore and ₹30,000 Crore. However, in December 2025, the SIP flows finally broke above 30K and 31K to settle at ₹31,002 Crore.
|Monthly
MF Data
|Gross Monthly SIP
Inflows (₹ Crore)
|Dec-24
|26,459
|Jan-25
|26,400
|Feb-25
|25,999
|Mar-25
|25,926
|Apr-25
|26,632
|May-25
|26,688
|Jun-25
|27,269
|Jul-25
|28,464
|Aug-25
|28,265
|Sep-25
|29,361
|Oct-25
|29,529
|Nov-25
|29,445
|Dec-25
|31,002
Data Source: AMFI
One point to note here. SIPs are report by AMFI on a gross flow basis and not on a net basis. So, when ₹31,002 Crore are shown as gross SIP flows, only the net effect (after SIP redemptions) will be adding to the SIP AUM. Gross monthly SIP flows averaged ₹27,536 Crore in the previous 12-month rolling period; the best in last 8 years. December 2025 marked the fifteenth month in a row when monthly SIP flows stayed above ₹25,000 Crore; but the first month when the flows were above ₹30,000 Crore. There was some late November flows that got bunched into December flows due to a series of holidays towards the end of November. However, the good news is that SIP flows got past 30K level.
Here are monthly SIP flows since April 2017, with each ₹1,000 Crore milestone highlighted.
|Month
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|FY23
|FY22
|FY21
|FY20
|FY19
|FY18
|March
|25,926
|19,271
|14,276
|12,328
|9,182
|8,641
|8,055
|7,119
|February
|25,999
|19,187
|13,686
|11,438
|7,528
|8,513
|8,095
|6,425
|January
|26,400
|18,838
|13,856
|11,517
|8,023
|8,532
|8,064
|6,644
|December
|31,002
|26,459
|17,610
|13,573
|11,305
|8,418
|8,518
|8,022
|6,222
|November
|29,445
|25,320
|17,073
|13,306
|11,005
|7,302
|8,273
|7,985
|5,893
|October
|29,529
|25,323
|16,928
|13,041
|10,519
|7,800
|8,246
|7,985
|5,621
|September
|29,361
|24,509
|16,042
|12,976
|10,351
|7,788
|8,263
|7,727
|5,516
|August
|28,265
|23,547
|15,814
|12,693
|9,923
|7,792
|8,231
|7,658
|5,206
|July
|28,464
|23,332
|15,245
|12,140
|9,609
|7,831
|8,324
|7,554
|4,947
|Jun
|27,269
|21,262
|14,734
|12,276
|9,156
|7,917
|8,122
|7,554
|4,744
|May
|26,688
|20,904
|14,749
|12,286
|8,819
|8,123
|8,183
|7,304
|4,584
|April
|26,632
|20,371
|13,728
|11,863
|8,596
|8,376
|8,238
|6,690
|4,269
Data Source: AMFI
The pace of milestones has slowed in FY26, compared to FY25 and FY24 amid macro uncertainty. There have been just 4 milestones in first 9 months of FY26. There are 3 months to go so we could scale up to 6 milestones also. However, what is material is that the SIPs have finally got the momentum to cross the ₹30,000 Crore mark, and if that is sustained, then more milestones should not be an issue.
Since FY22, SIP flows have been progressively improving each year. If FY25 was the best full fiscal year; then FY26 (extrapolated) promises to be even better.
|Financial
Year
|Gross Annual SIP
flows (₹ Crore)
|Average Monthly
SIP Ticket (AMST)
|YOY Accretion
in (%)
|FY16-17
|₹43,921 Crore
|₹3,660 Crore
|FY17-18
|₹67,190 Crore
|₹5,600 Crore
|53.01%
|FY18-19
|₹92,693 Crore
|₹7,725 Crore
|37.95%
|FY19-20
|₹100,084 Crore
|₹8,340 Crore
|7.96%
|FY20-21
|₹96,080 Crore
|₹8,007 Crore
|-3.99%
|FY21-22
|₹124,566 Crore
|₹10,381 Crore
|29.65%
|FY22-23
|₹155,972 Crore
|₹12,998 Crore
|25.21%
|FY23-24
|₹199,219 Crore
|₹16,602 Crore
|27.73%
|FY24-25
|₹289,352 Crore
|₹24,113 Crore
|45.24%
|FY25-26 #
|₹342,207 Crore
|₹28,517 Crore
|18.26%
Data Source: AMFI (# – 9 months data annualized)
The FY26 gross annual SIP flows is 9 months data annualized; which should, anyways, be fairly reflective of full-year trend. These trends have only been bettered in the past, going by empirical evidence. Despite the volatility in markets, average monthly SIPs in FY26 are 18.26% higher than FY25. Interestingly, the average monthly SIP flows are up nearly 2.75X since FY22 and 7.79X since FY17. That is phenomenal secular growth in a product that has virtually become the driving engine of mutual fund AUM growth and participation of retail investors in India.
SIP folios in December 2025 bounced for the eighth month in a row to touch 10.11 Crore folios. It is only now that the clean-up impact is finally neutralized. SIP folios at 1,010.73 Lakhs is still short of the December 2024 peak of 1,032.03 Lakhs. Gross SIP folio accretions in December 2025 were higher MOM at 60.46 Lakhs; but SIP closures were also sharply higher at 51.57 Lakhs, resulting in elevated SIP stoppage ratio of 85.3%. Since April 2025 (post SIP folios clean-up), the outstanding SIP folios have bounced 13.7% from a low of 889.08 Lakhs.
SIP AUM is less representative of retail spread compared to SIP Folios, but it is still useful to look at the growth in SIP AUM? Between November 2025 and December 2025, SIP AUM grew from ₹16,52,665 Crore to ₹16,63,369 Crore; as MTM gains offset the higher SIP stoppage ratio. However, the relatively high level of SIP stoppage ratio does remain a concern; which is what we focus on now.
The gap between gross SIP folios reported by AMFI and net SIP flows is explained by SIP stoppage ratio; the ratio of SIP accounts discontinued to new SIP accounts opened.
|Month
|SIP Stoppage
|January 2025
|109.15%
|February 2025
|122.76%
|March 2025
|128.27%
|Fiscal FY25
|75.63%
|April 2025
|352.79%
|May 2025
|72.12%
|June 2025
|77.77%
|July 2025
|62.66%
|August 2025
|74.51%
|September 2025
|76.27%
|October 2025
|74.85%
|November 2025
|75.57%
|December 2025
|85.30%
|Fiscal FY26 #
|98.98%
Data Source: AMFI (# 9 months data)
After a long gap, the annualized SIP stoppage ratio has fallen below 100% and still has a long road to normalize. There is still the SIP clean-up distortion and the April effect; but even otherwise, the SIP stoppage ratio has averaged well above 75% in the last 4 months. The SIP folio clean-up eliminated 1.43 Crore folios; and since then, only 1.22 Crore folios have been recovered. The base is cleaner, but it will take time to recoup previous peaks. However, that still does not address the issue of inflated SIP stoppage ratio.
However, the clean-up has meant that the Contributing SIP Ratio (ratio of contributing SIP folios to total SIP folios) has come in at 96.9%. The Contributing SIP ratio was in the seventies about a year back, which later stabilized in the eighties. However, post the clean-up, the contributing SIP ratio has consistently remained above the 95% mark on average. That is the positive takeaways from the SIP folio clean-up exercise undertaken.
Here are some key takeaways that investors must glean from the SIP story.
|LLM Summary
In the month of December 2025, SIP flows crossed ₹30,000 Crore for the first time; even clocking a record level of ₹31,002 crore for the month. These are the gross SIP flows, and not the net SIP flows, which is after redemptions.
SIP folios are getting back to the pre-cleanup levels and is just about short of the peak level of 10.32 Crore, clocked in December 2024. SIP folios at 10.11 Crore now account for about 40% of the total folios of mutual funds.
SIP stoppage ratio continues to be elevated. In December 2025, while the overall gross SIP additions were higher, the stoppages were also higher with the SIP stoppage ratio being closer to 85.3% for the month. That is among the highest in normal market conditions.
However, the positive side of the story is that the clean-up has ensured that the Contributing SIP ratio as a share of total SIP Folios, has consistently remained above 95 in the past few months, indicating that SIP folios are predominantly productive.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.