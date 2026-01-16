Dec-25 SIP flows crosses 31K; but SIP Stoppage touches 85%

WHY SIP FLOWS ARE CRITICAL TO MUTUAL FUND FLOWS?

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) of mutual funds offer an elegant combination of disciplined savings, periodic investments, and cash flow pragmatism. Let me talk about the last point. Most people earn their incomes on a monthly basis. Hence expecting them to invest a large sum of money lumpsum is impractical. A better approach to invest in mutual funds is to allocate small chunks each month and gradually grow it over a period of time.

SIP flows give the advantage of synchronizing with your income flows. More importantly, they offer rupee-cost averaging. That means, when the markets are up, you get more value on your investment and when markets are down, you get more units for your fixed allocation each month. It is like “Heads I win, Tails I do not lose” situation. However, for SIPs to be successful, they have to be sustained for a long period of 15-20 years.

To understand the importance of SIPs in India, one must look at the SIP folios versus the overall folios. Overall mutual fund folios in India are more than 26 Crore and SIP folios are around 10.3 Crore. That means, these SIPs account for close to 40% of the total folios of mutual funds. Of course, the share of SIP AUM to overall AUM is much smaller at around 20%, but that is because SIP is more of a retail product. Now for the SIP flow numbers.

AFTER STRUGGLING AT 30K, SIP FLOWS CROSS 31K

Since July 2025, SIP flows have struggled between ₹28,000 Crore and ₹30,000 Crore. However, in December 2025, the SIP flows finally broke above 30K and 31K to settle at ₹31,002 Crore.

Monthly MF Data Gross Monthly SIP Inflows (₹ Crore) Dec-24 26,459 Jan-25 26,400 Feb-25 25,999 Mar-25 25,926 Apr-25 26,632 May-25 26,688 Jun-25 27,269 Jul-25 28,464 Aug-25 28,265 Sep-25 29,361 Oct-25 29,529 Nov-25 29,445 Dec-25 31,002

Data Source: AMFI

One point to note here. SIPs are report by AMFI on a gross flow basis and not on a net basis. So, when ₹31,002 Crore are shown as gross SIP flows, only the net effect (after SIP redemptions) will be adding to the SIP AUM. Gross monthly SIP flows averaged ₹27,536 Crore in the previous 12-month rolling period; the best in last 8 years. December 2025 marked the fifteenth month in a row when monthly SIP flows stayed above ₹25,000 Crore; but the first month when the flows were above ₹30,000 Crore. There was some late November flows that got bunched into December flows due to a series of holidays towards the end of November. However, the good news is that SIP flows got past 30K level.

SIP STORY FLATTENS; MILESTONES GET TOUGHER

Here are monthly SIP flows since April 2017, with each ₹1,000 Crore milestone highlighted.

Month FY26 FY25 FY24 FY23 FY22 FY21 FY20 FY19 FY18 March 25,926 19,271 14,276 12,328 9,182 8,641 8,055 7,119 February 25,999 19,187 13,686 11,438 7,528 8,513 8,095 6,425 January 26,400 18,838 13,856 11,517 8,023 8,532 8,064 6,644 December 31,002 26,459 17,610 13,573 11,305 8,418 8,518 8,022 6,222 November 29,445 25,320 17,073 13,306 11,005 7,302 8,273 7,985 5,893 October 29,529 25,323 16,928 13,041 10,519 7,800 8,246 7,985 5,621 September 29,361 24,509 16,042 12,976 10,351 7,788 8,263 7,727 5,516 August 28,265 23,547 15,814 12,693 9,923 7,792 8,231 7,658 5,206 July 28,464 23,332 15,245 12,140 9,609 7,831 8,324 7,554 4,947 Jun 27,269 21,262 14,734 12,276 9,156 7,917 8,122 7,554 4,744 May 26,688 20,904 14,749 12,286 8,819 8,123 8,183 7,304 4,584 April 26,632 20,371 13,728 11,863 8,596 8,376 8,238 6,690 4,269

Data Source: AMFI

The pace of milestones has slowed in FY26, compared to FY25 and FY24 amid macro uncertainty. There have been just 4 milestones in first 9 months of FY26. There are 3 months to go so we could scale up to 6 milestones also. However, what is material is that the SIPs have finally got the momentum to cross the ₹30,000 Crore mark, and if that is sustained, then more milestones should not be an issue.

READING THROUGH THE SIP TICKET STORY

Since FY22, SIP flows have been progressively improving each year. If FY25 was the best full fiscal year; then FY26 (extrapolated) promises to be even better.

Financial

Year Gross Annual SIP

flows (₹ Crore) Average Monthly

SIP Ticket (AMST) YOY Accretion

in (%) FY16-17 ₹43,921 Crore ₹3,660 Crore FY17-18 ₹67,190 Crore ₹5,600 Crore 53.01% FY18-19 ₹92,693 Crore ₹7,725 Crore 37.95% FY19-20 ₹100,084 Crore ₹8,340 Crore 7.96% FY20-21 ₹96,080 Crore ₹8,007 Crore -3.99% FY21-22 ₹124,566 Crore ₹10,381 Crore 29.65% FY22-23 ₹155,972 Crore ₹12,998 Crore 25.21% FY23-24 ₹199,219 Crore ₹16,602 Crore 27.73% FY24-25 ₹289,352 Crore ₹24,113 Crore 45.24% FY25-26 # ₹342,207 Crore ₹28,517 Crore 18.26%

Data Source: AMFI (# – 9 months data annualized)

The FY26 gross annual SIP flows is 9 months data annualized; which should, anyways, be fairly reflective of full-year trend. These trends have only been bettered in the past, going by empirical evidence. Despite the volatility in markets, average monthly SIPs in FY26 are 18.26% higher than FY25. Interestingly, the average monthly SIP flows are up nearly 2.75X since FY22 and 7.79X since FY17. That is phenomenal secular growth in a product that has virtually become the driving engine of mutual fund AUM growth and participation of retail investors in India.

SIP FOLIOS CLOSE THE YEAR AT 10.11 CRORE UNITS

SIP folios in December 2025 bounced for the eighth month in a row to touch 10.11 Crore folios. It is only now that the clean-up impact is finally neutralized. SIP folios at 1,010.73 Lakhs is still short of the December 2024 peak of 1,032.03 Lakhs. Gross SIP folio accretions in December 2025 were higher MOM at 60.46 Lakhs; but SIP closures were also sharply higher at 51.57 Lakhs, resulting in elevated SIP stoppage ratio of 85.3%. Since April 2025 (post SIP folios clean-up), the outstanding SIP folios have bounced 13.7% from a low of 889.08 Lakhs.

SIP AUM is less representative of retail spread compared to SIP Folios, but it is still useful to look at the growth in SIP AUM? Between November 2025 and December 2025, SIP AUM grew from ₹16,52,665 Crore to ₹16,63,369 Crore; as MTM gains offset the higher SIP stoppage ratio. However, the relatively high level of SIP stoppage ratio does remain a concern; which is what we focus on now.

SIP STOPPAGE RATIO – SPIKES TO 85% LEVELS

The gap between gross SIP folios reported by AMFI and net SIP flows is explained by SIP stoppage ratio; the ratio of SIP accounts discontinued to new SIP accounts opened.

Month SIP Stoppage January 2025 109.15% February 2025 122.76% March 2025 128.27% Fiscal FY25 75.63% April 2025 352.79% May 2025 72.12% June 2025 77.77% July 2025 62.66% August 2025 74.51% September 2025 76.27% October 2025 74.85% November 2025 75.57% December 2025 85.30% Fiscal FY26 # 98.98%

Data Source: AMFI (# 9 months data)

After a long gap, the annualized SIP stoppage ratio has fallen below 100% and still has a long road to normalize. There is still the SIP clean-up distortion and the April effect; but even otherwise, the SIP stoppage ratio has averaged well above 75% in the last 4 months. The SIP folio clean-up eliminated 1.43 Crore folios; and since then, only 1.22 Crore folios have been recovered. The base is cleaner, but it will take time to recoup previous peaks. However, that still does not address the issue of inflated SIP stoppage ratio.

However, the clean-up has meant that the Contributing SIP Ratio (ratio of contributing SIP folios to total SIP folios) has come in at 96.9%. The Contributing SIP ratio was in the seventies about a year back, which later stabilized in the eighties. However, post the clean-up, the contributing SIP ratio has consistently remained above the 95% mark on average. That is the positive takeaways from the SIP folio clean-up exercise undertaken.

KEY TAKEAWAYS ON SIPS FOR INDIAN INVESTORS

Here are some key takeaways that investors must glean from the SIP story.

SIPs are a systematic and disciplined approach to investing, wherein you allocate a fixed sum of money each month. For long term goals, such SIPs are best done in equity funds that can give the benefits of capital appreciation in the long run.

For SIP to be successful, it is time and not timing that matters. It is important to stay invested in the SIP for a long time so that the full benefits of compounding and returns on returns can be realized. When the SIP is scheduled, does not matter.

SIPs are about making money work hard for the investor. Here the principal plays the more important role in wealth creation in the first 6-7 years. After that, it is the returns on returns that compound and make bulk of the contribution to SIP returns.

SIPs can be done on equity funds, passive funds or debt funds. However, they work best when the fund has a large equity component where there is price volatility. That is when the idea of rupee cost averaging works best.

December 2025 saw SIP folios touching nearly 40% of the overall mutual fund folios. However, SIP AUM is much smaller and is less than 20% of the overall AUM. That is because SIP is more of a small ticket retail product.

One of the concerns in recent months has been the rising SIP stoppage ratio, which is the ratio of discontinued SIPs to newly added SIPs. This normally explains the gap between gross SIPs and net SIPs.