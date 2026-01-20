What the big 6 fund houses bought and sold in December 2025

WHAT DOES MUTUAL FUND CHURN TELL US?

Here we look at the key large cap stocks churned by the largest Indian mutual funds by equity AUM. Equity AUM is not just of active equity funds, but also the equity holdings in hybrid funds and passive funds. The big fund houses act as bellwethers for the market and individual and institutional investors track their actions closely for signals.

What signals can individual investors pick up from this churn? Should they buy stocks that mutual funds are buying and vice versa? Not necessarily. Funds may have their own exposure considerations. Also, your risk appetite will not match with the fund’s risk appetite or its objective. However, clustered actions give some broad indications of wind direction.

SBI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2025

The table below captures the stock churn of SBI Mutual Fund in December 2025.

Large Cap Stocks Added Large Cap Stocks Reduced Bottom-up Alpha Additions Bharti Airtel Infosys Ltd Pearl Global Kotak Mahindra Bank HDFC Bank Minda Corporation Axis Bank ICICI Bank Supreme Energy Reliance Industries JSW Energy Swiggy Ltd

For investors, SBI MF appears to be shifting from the large private banks to the next rung of private banks by size like Kotak Bank and Axis Bank. There was some caution in Infosys ahead of Results, but Bharti Airtel continued to the MF favourite in December 2025.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2025

The table below captures the stock churn of ICICI Pru Mutual Fund in December 2025.

Large Cap Stocks Added Large Cap Stocks Reduced Bottom-up Alpha Additions NTPC Ltd Infosys Ltd Aavas Financiers HDFC Bank Maruti Suzuki Akums Drugs & Pharma ICICI Bank Reliance Industries GE Vernova T&D Axis Bank Larsen & Toubro Swiggy Ltd Bajaj Housing Finance

For investors, ICICI Pru MF is still broadly positive on banks, although it has been cutting stake in industrials. Among the smaller alpha generating stocks, Swiggy Ltd appears to be a hot favourite for its strong digital quick commerce franchise.

HDFC MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2025

The table below captures the stock churn of HDFC Mutual Fund in December 2025.

Large Cap Stocks Added Large Cap Stocks Reduced Bottom-up Alpha Additions Maruti Suzuki NIL Muthoot Finance Reliance Industries Tata Chemicals Larsen & Toubro Polycab India HDFC Bank Tube Investments State Bank of India (SBI) Kaynes Technology

For investors, HDFC MF is positive on the markets and has been neutral on some large cap stocks, but no selling. Among the smaller alpha generating stocks, Muthoot was preferred for its gold loan business and there was bottom fishing in Kaynes after the 40% correction.

NIPPON LIFE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2025

The table below captures the stock churn of Nippon Life Mutual Fund in December 2025.

Large Cap Stocks Added Large Cap Stocks Reduced Bottom-up Alpha Additions ICICI Bank Infosys Ltd Hatsun Agro NTPC Ltd Bharat Electronics ITC Hotels HDFC Bank Westlife (McDonald) State Bank of India (SBI) Patanjali Foods Axis Bank Lodha Developers

For investors, Nippon Life MF is betting big on large cap banks to play the domestic India growth story. It has been an aggressive seller in Infosys, probably ahead of the Q3 results. It has also pared positions in BEL, after the sharp run-up. Small stocks are largely food-based.

UTI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2025

The table below captures the stock churn of UTI Mutual Fund in December 2025.

Large Cap Stocks Added Large Cap Stocks Reduced Bottom-up Alpha Additions State Bank of India (SBI) Kotak Mahindra Bank L&T Finance Bharti Airtel Infosys Ltd Ashok Leyland Reliance Industries HDFC Bank GMR Airports Larsen & Toubro ICICI Bank Tata Elxsi ITC Ltd Akzo Nobel India

For investors, UTI Mutual Fund seems to be on a pair trade; long on PSU banks and short on private banks. Apart from SBI, the UTI Fund is long on industrials. On the sell side, apart from the private banks, the fund was also a seller in Infosys ahead of results.

ABSL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN DECEMBER 2025

The table below captures the stock churn of ABSL Mutual Fund in December 2025.

Large Cap Stocks Added Large Cap Stocks Reduced Bottom-up Alpha Additions Reliance Industries Infosys Ltd Bajaj Housing Finance Larsen & Toubro M&M Financial ICICI Bank Bank of Maharashtra HDFC Bank Kirloskar Brothers State Bank of India (SBI) Swiggy Ltd

Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) MF was only positive on Reliance Industries, while paring stakes in Infosys and the banks. The fund’s bottom-up additions are largely loaded with financials with a bias towards NBFC stocks.